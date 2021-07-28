NIWC Atlantic Employees Win Three FedHealthIT Innovation Awards

Three teams from Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Atlantic’s Defense Health Information Technology (DHIT) Division were honored June 22-23 during the 7th Annual FedHealthIT Innovation Awards virtual event.



These awards recognize members of the Federal Health technology and consulting community by celebrating teams nominated and selected by their peers, both current and former federal health leaders, for driving innovation and results across the Department of Defense (DOD), Department of Veterans Affairs, Health and Human Services and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.



Bruce Carter, head of NIWC Atlantic’s Shore Command and Control, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance and Integration Department, said the teams’ recognition illustrates how their extraordinary efforts impacted the health and well-being of more than 9.6 million beneficiaries.



“Our teams’ work supporting the digital transformation of the military’s medical systems is instrumental in ensuring our warfighters are not only medically ready, but can easily deploy across the globe at a moment’s notice,” said Carter. “But ultimately, and most importantly, their work allows medical providers to retrieve patient information as quickly as possible, so they can make sound clinical judgements and save more lives.”



The following NIWC Atlantic DHIT teams were recognized:



Medical Information Delivery Enterprise Intelligence and Data Solutions Cyber Team



Supporting the Enterprise Intelligence and Data Solutions (EIDS) Program Management Office, the NIWC Atlantic Medical Information Delivery EIDS Cyber Team integrated state-of-the-art technology to provide new capabilities for delivering data supporting the Military Health System (MHS) via the MHS Information Platform .



The EIDS Cyber Team was recognized as an innovator, with impactful leadership, business intelligence and transformational technology that continue to enable informed decisions for delivery of health services to 9.6 million MHS beneficiaries, including warfighters and their families.



Cybersecurity Service Provider Cyber Operations Center Team



Recognized by the Joint Force Headquarters (JFHQ) DOD Information Network (DODIN) as the highest standard to which other agencies are compared, NIWC Atlantic’s Cybersecurity Service Provider (CSSP) Cyber Operations Center (CyOC) Team’s cyber compliancy efforts have been heralded as a litmus test across the DODIN.



The CyOC took the task of its changing mission and issuance process and redefined how traditional issuances are released within the enterprise, implementing a standard practice of releasing immediately upon receipt from the higher-level entities.



Defense Health Cybersecurity and Risk Management IPT Medical Community of Interest Transition Risk Assessment Process Team



NIWC Atlantic’s Defense Health Cybersecurity and Risk Management team’s Medical Community of Interest (Med-COI) Transition Risk Assessment Process Team, referred to as MTRAP, led efforts to receive 125-plus risk management framework authorizations to allow military treatment facilities to transition to the Med-COI.



The MTRAP provides decision-makers an accurate cyber risk rating and recommendation based on an aggregate of system information and findings.



DHIT Division Head Charles “Cal” Stephens lauded the winners for their achievements.



“Our teams have facilitated rapid movement of data analytics systems to the cloud along with the implementation of stellar operational cyber security and risk management programs supporting medical treatment facilities worldwide,” said Stephens.



Their work has helped enhance the security and standardize access to electronic health records worldwide via the Med-COI, enabling greater efficiency for medical providers treating our injured and ill service members. This ensures greater security of service members’ medical data while promoting cost savings for the MHS as a whole.”



NIWC Atlantic Executive Director Peter C. Reddy commended the winning teams for their commitment to excellence.



“These awards highlight the innovation, drive and dedication of our employees who have served in a critical capacity supporting the defense medical community and the warfighter,” said Reddy. “I am proud to say their contributions are making a difference and will dramatically increase the readiness and wellbeing of our Sailors, Marines, joint warfighters and their families -- today and in the coming decades.”



To view a full list of the FedHealthIT Innovation Award winners, visit https://www.fedhealthit.com/2021/05/2021-fedhealthit-innovation-award-winners-announced/



As a part of Naval Information Warfare Systems Command, NIWC Atlantic provides systems engineering and acquisition to deliver information warfare capabilities to the naval, joint and national warfighter through the acquisition, development, integration, production, test, deployment, and sustainment of interoperable command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, cyber and information technology capabilities.

