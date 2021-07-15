DEL 4 Receives New Commander

BUCKLEY SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. -- The Missile Warning Delta had its first-ever change of command on Buckley Space Force Base at the Leadership Development Center on July 15, 2021.



During the inaugural ceremony, U.S. Space Force Col. Richard Bourquin relinquished command of Space Delta 4 after serving as the unit’s first commander. Shortly after, Col. Miguel Cruz received the guidon symbolizing his acceptance for his new role as the DEL 4 commander.



Lt. Gen. Stephen Whiting, the Space Operations Command commander, presided over the DEL 4 Change of Command ceremony.



“The significance of Delta 4’s mission cannot be overstated,” said Whiting. “Our missile warning and missile defense enterprise is an absolute essential component of our national security. Combatant Commanders, International partners, and the entire Joint-Force depend heavily upon Delta 4’s complex mesh of interconnected ground and space-based systems.”



Whiting went on to highlight the many obstacles Bourquin and his team faced and conquered in DEL 4’s first year as a unit. Through USSF and DEL 4’s massive organizational change and guiding his personnel to safety throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Whiting recognized Bourquin as a fantastic leader.



“Fortunately, as Delta 4 bids farewell to one superb commander, it welcomes an equally skilled and talented leader Col. Miguel “Mac” Cruz,” said Whiting.



During his speech, Cruz expressed his gratitude and excitement for leading DEL 4.



The Guardians, Airmen, civilians, contractors and allies he now leads operate and support the sensors that provide unparalleled data to national leaders for strategic and theater missile warning, space domain awareness, battlespace awareness, tipping and cueing for missile defense, and technical intelligence.



“We are no longer merely space operators; we are now decidedly space warfighters,” said Cruz.



Cruz also emphasized how the missile warning mission set supports the Space Security and Space Domain Awareness core competencies from Gen. John Raymond’s, the USSF chief of space operations, Space Capstone Publication.



“Providing strategic and theater missile warning to the United States, our allies, and Combatant Commanders worldwide is too important of a mission,” said Cruz. “That is why, Delta 4 teammates, we are the best in the world at what we do … Missile Warning.”



Videmus Mundum!

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.15.2021 Date Posted: 07.28.2021 12:06 Story ID: 401901 Location: AURORA, CO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DEL 4 Receives New Commander, by A1C Joshua Crossman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.