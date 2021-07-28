Martin Army Community Hospital welcomes new commander

FORT BENNING, GA – Col. Kevin Kelly assumed command of Martin Army Community Hospital, during a ceremony on Fort Benning’s main post July 28, 2021.



An Army Medical Corps officer, Kelly commissioned as an Army officer in 1999 upon graduating from the United States Military Academy at West Point. The Hamilton, Ohio native earned his medical degree from Ohio State University College of Medicine and completed his Family Medicine Residency at Madigan Army Medical Center, where he served as Chief Resident.



Brig. Gen. Mary Krueger, the commanding general of Regional Health Command – Atlantic, kicked off the assumption of command ceremony by passing the MEDDAC flag to Kelly, signifying the official transfer of command. The RHCA Commander went on to thank BMACH’s interim commander Col. Robert Holcek for stepping in when he was needed.



“The people of Martin Army Community Hospital have succeeded and continue to succeed in the prioritization of two critical no-fail missions; the provision of world-class healthcare and the support to our Soldiers, whether downrange or here to defend our nation’s freedom,” said Krueger. “Robert’s hands-on approach during the pandemic led Martin to become one of RHCA’s top installations to administer the vaccine.



“Kevin, today you take command of a talented team of committed Soldiers and civilians. A team that has been through a national crisis, a team with expertise and a team that understands the definition of stewardship. You have the opportunity to lead in a challenging environment in support not only of the Fort Benning community, but of all of Army Medicine and the Army.”



Kelly comes to Georgia having recently graduated from the Dwight D. Eisenhower School for National Security and Resources Strategy at Fort McNair in Washington D.C. He also served as Consultant to the Army Surgeon General for Family Medicine. Kelly will continue in that role, even after assuming command of BMACH. He previously served as Commander for the 261st Multifunctional Medical Battalion at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.



“Our mission goes on 24/7, 365. You all make a difference, every single day,” said Kelly. “I’m excited to be part of the Martin Way. Our patients are the most deserving patients. Providing them world-class care while also training our teams to be ready for the Army as a ready medical force requires a team built on trust, inclusion and excellence.



“Though we have won many battles, we’re not done with COVID … the war still goes on. We will continue the effort to get in as many shots as we can. We will roll up our sleeves and contribute to Army medicine’s efforts to reform, reorganize and provide the Army with a responsive, relevant and ready medical force. We will continue to ensure world-class care to all of our beneficiaries.”



Martin Army Community Hospital provides medical services and healthcare management to the Fort Benning community, serving 90,000 Soldiers, family members, retirees, Department of Defense and Army civilians … and Soldiers for life.



Additional photos from the ceremony can be found on BMACH’s smugmug account at: https://bmach.smugmug.com/

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.28.2021 Date Posted: 07.28.2021 11:13 Story ID: 401897 Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Martin Army Community Hospital welcomes new commander, by Jane Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.