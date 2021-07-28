Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cyber career field discusses new training baseline

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2021

    Story by Senior Airman Kimberly Mueller 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    The 81st Training Support Squadron hosted the Cyber Operations Specialty Training and Requirements Team conference here, July 19-23.

    “The conference was held to ensure the upcoming evolution from cyberspace support to cyberspace operations is a smooth transition, eliminate training deficiencies and maintain the health and welfare of the entire career field at the highest standard,” said Staff Sgt. Matthew Storer, 81st TRSS cyberspace support force development NCO in charge. “It impacts the entirety of the cyberspace support career field by creating baseline requirements for training.”

    The conference included cyberspace support career field managers, functional managers from each of the 10 major commands, including Total Force Guard and Reserve, representation from Space Force Cyber, technical training school houses and qualifications flight to determine the training requirements for the most elite cyber operations troops going forward.

    “The STRT and Training Planning Team meetings are an essential part of the Air Force and encompasses each career field, major command and learning program’s representatives,” said Chief Master Sgt. Victor Cordero Jr., Air Force cyberspace support career field manager. “This is a historic conference, advancing the Career Field Education and Training Plan, future training requirements and establishing formal training requirements for Air Education and Training Command aligned to the new transition.”

    As a result of the conference, a partnership was formed between Air Combat Command and AETC to reimagine training that works the way Airmen work in order to develop the 30,000 total force cyber Airman capable of conducting the build, secure, protect and defend mission on the Air Force network enterprise.

    “Future conflicts will be fought and won in cyber, and we need to develop and deliver a mission-ready cyber force armed for tomorrow’s fight,” said Chief Master Sgt. Patricia Ford, ACC support Functional Manager. “The capability of our cyber Airmen will be the deciding factor between mission success and mission failure.”

