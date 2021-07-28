Ordnance Corps welcomes new chief warrant officer

Photo By Terrance Bell | Brig. Gen. Michael Lalor, Chief of Ordnance, speaks to audience members during the...... read more read more Photo By Terrance Bell | Brig. Gen. Michael Lalor, Chief of Ordnance, speaks to audience members during the July 27 Ordnance Corps Chief Warrant Officer Assumption of Charter welcoming Chief Warrant Officer 5 Carlos H. Terrones at Ball Auditorium. Terrones replaced CW5 Danny K. Taylor, who is CASCOM's Chief Warrant Officer. see less | View Image Page

FORT LEE, Va. (July 28, 2021) – He joined the Army in 1993 as a light wheeled vehicle mechanic; deployed to Bosnia-Herzegovina a short while afterward; then joined the Warrant Officer Cohort in 2004.



Sixteen years and various assignments of increasing responsibility later, Chief Warrant Officer 5 Carlos H. Terrones became the 12th Ordnance Corps CWO during a July 27 assumption of charter ceremony in Ball Auditorium here.



Chief of Ordnance Brig. Gen. Michael B. Lalor presided over the proceedings along with retired CW5 Harold L. DeBerry, honorary warrant officer of the regiment and a former Ord. Corps CWO himself. Terrones replaced CW5 Danny Taylor who moved to the position of Combined Arms Support Command CWO in February.



In his new position, Terrones – a Lompoc, Calif., native – serves as the principal advisor to the COO on all warrant officer matters, and he has the authority to influence Ordnance warrant officer training and assignment processes. He said the fact his work will affect the entire force has enormous value to him on a personal level.



“I look back at when I was coming through the warrant officer basic course at Aberdeen (Proving Ground, Md.), and I remember the regimental chief warrant officer talking to the class. I looked at that person as the standard-bearer for ordnance warrant officers,” Terrones recalled after the ceremony. “Personally, it’s humbling – very humbling – to be joining this exclusive group of highly accomplished and dedicated professionals.”



During his ceremony remarks, Lalor stated the Ord. Corps CWO has to tackle not only the specialization work for which warrants are traditionally known, but also must act as mentor to other warrants and fulfill a whole set of other roles unique to the position. Terrones, he underscored, is more than well-qualified.



“I have total confidence that CW5 Terrones is the right person for every one of these roles,” he said.



Terrones comes to Fort Lee from South Korea where he served as the ordnance logistics officer, Support Operations Readiness Branch, Eighth Army G4. In that capacity, he was critical to improving Eighth Army’s equipment readiness despite budget challenges, local furloughs and COVID-19, Lalor pointed out.



“That speaks to the chief’s leadership; speaks to who he is; speaks to his ability to work through adversity and drive effects for our Army,” he said. “He is the perfect person for our team.”



Prior to duties in Korea, Terrones served as a personnel developer at the Ordnance School, contributing to force design changes and the overhaul of the warrant officer basic and advanced courses, Lalor added.



Other tours of duty include support operations senior maintenance warrant officer, 1st Brigade, 1st Armored Division, Fort Bliss, Texas; and G4 senior maintenance warrant officer, 8th Theater Support Command, Hawaii. Additionally, Terrones has completed two deployments to Iraq, and one each to Bosnia-Herzegovina and Afghanistan.



During the chief’s remarks, he thanked his wife, Lisa, a retired chief warrant officer, and their children – two of whom are serving on active duty – for showing “patience and understanding” as he undertook his military journey.



“Thank you for always being there thru the good times and the bad times as well – the deployments, the time away, everything,” he said. “I’d especially like to acknowledge and thank Lisa … for all that you have done and continue to do for us.”



Terrones also took time to pay respects to the many Soldiers – including Tony Brunson who enlightened him about the Warrant Officer Cohort – and others having an impact on his career.



“I would not be standing at this podium today without their support along the way,” he said.



This is Terrones’ third assignment to Fort Lee. Twenty-four years ago, he served with the now-deactivated 109th Quartermaster Company, 49th Quartermaster Group, where he met Brunson.