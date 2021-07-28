Navy Identifies Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune Sailor Who Died of COVID-19 Related Complications

Active duty U.S. Navy Capt. Corby Ropp died on July 23, 2021 at Duke University Hospital in Durham, North Carolina, due to COVID-19 related complications. Ropp, 48, was assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Camp Lejeune as the department head of ophthalmology and refractive surgery.



“We are deeply saddened by the loss of our shipmate and ophthalmologist Capt. Ropp,” said NMRTC Camp Lejeune’s Commanding Officer, Capt. Reginald Ewing III. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Capt. Ropp’s family, coworkers, and friends during this extremely difficult time.”



For questions related to this release, please contact BUMED public affairs at usn.ncr.bumedfchva.list.bumed---pao@mail.mil or (703) 254-4035.

