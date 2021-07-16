USS Normandy Completes Contractor Sea Trials

For the first time since returning from deployment in 2020, the guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60) set sail, and completed contractor sea trials, July 16.



Last year, Normandy completed back-to-back deployments as a member of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), and under the Dynamic Force Employment (DFE) model deploying for two three-month stints with a month return to their homeport in the middle, followed by a second deployment nine months later.



“I was extremely excited to get Normandy underway again. After successfully leaving the yards on time, you could hear the cheer and pride from sailors that we were finally underway again,” said Capt. Charles Hampton, Normandy’s commanding officer. “Through the crews’ hard work and dedication we were able to get Normandy back where she belongs. I could not be more proud of what the team accomplished.”



Normandy received many upgrades while in Norfolk Naval Shipyard. The most substantial ones being a combat system’s CANES, bridge improvements, and weapon systems upgrades. With these installations, Normandy has increased her overall combat effectiveness and network capabilities.



With thousands of man hours by the crew and contractors, and assistance from ships on the water front, Normandy was able to see the hard work of nearly a year pay off.



“It was a great pleasure of mine to be able to see the smiles and rejoice from Sailors when the whistle blew, and we shifted to underway colors,” said Command Master Chief Brett Menne.



While being at the ship yards, many new sailors of the ship’s 360 plus crew reported on board. Most of which would be their first time on a ship.



“Being underway for the first time was better than I expected. I felt like I was contributing to the team, and it was cool to see a live combat information center for the first time,” said Operation Specialist Seaman Jevean Campbell.”



“For me rigid hull inflatable boat operations was my favorite part,” added Seaman Logan Lopez. “Working with deck division and standing watch on the bridge was really cool. It is breath taking to see the sky at night, while at sea.”



With the completion of contractor sea trials, Normandy will commence a short maintenance availability before the start of the basic phase work-ups for follow-on tasking.

