Wiesbaden community begins free rides for intoxicated members

WIESBADEN, Germany – A newly formed private organization, Armed Forces Against Drunk Driving, has been approved through U.S Army Garrison Wiesbaden to provide free rides to intoxicated Wiesbaden ID cardholders beginning July 30.

The organization is staffed through volunteers and will be in operation every Friday and Saturday and on special military events, holiday weekends and training holidays in accordance with USAREUR/USAREUR-AF calendar schedules.

“This is an outstanding new initiative that will not only increase the safety of all members of our community, but may also save lives,” said Command Sgt. Major Christopher Truchon, USAG Wiesbaden Command Sgt. Major.

Volunteers will be on stand-by between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. to pick up individuals up to 15 kilometers from the center of Clay Kaserne and will drive them up to 30 kilometers to their residence.

Safety rules have been put into place for the riders and drivers of the program. A single female caller will be picked up by an unaccompanied or accompanied female driver. A single female driver will not pick up a single or group of males.

A single male caller will be picked up by an unaccompanied or accompanied male driver. A single male driver will not pick up females.

A pickup of a couple or group comprised of both female and male members is authorized.

The free rides are available to all U.S. Department of Defense and NATO military and U.S. civilian employees who are a part of the Wiesbaden military community.

The phone number for the rides is 0151 68758463. The email for more information and to inquire on being a volunteer driver is usarmy.wiesbaden.usareur-af.mbx.af-aadd@mail.mil

