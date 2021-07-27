Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard suspends search for overdue mariners off guam

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    07.27.2021

    Story by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew West 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    SANTA RITA, Guam — On Tuesday, the Coast Guard suspended the active search for Xiao Wei Quin and Yun Liu Red, who remain missing.

    The search began last Wednesday, when their 14-foot black Kodiak skiff was reported overdue while traveling between Saipan and Guam.

    At 4:16 p.m., Wednesday, July 21, Sector Guam watchstanders received a report from Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas Islands’ Department of Public Safety notifying them that the spouse of one of the individuals had called concerned for the mariners’ wellbeing.

    The spouse reported that they left Saipan for Guam on July 18, and the last text she received from her husband stated he could see Guam.

    Sector Guam watchstanders issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast and deployed assets to search the area, while also coordinating with local and federal partners, including land searches on Guam.

    “Since the case began, we worked closely with our local, regional, and federal partners covering over 14,000 square nautical miles during 111 search hours with no sign of Mr. Wei Quin and Mr. Liu Red,” said Capt. Nicholas Simmons, Commander of Coast Guard Sector Guam. “Making this decision is never easy, but we have suspended the active search pending development of further information.”

    Assets and personnel involved in the search efforts included:

    The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Oliver Henry (WPC 1140)
    Coast Guard Station Apra Harbor 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crews
    A Navy Mark VI Patrol Boat and crew
    Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25 H-60 helicopters and aircrews
    Navy P-8 Poseidon aircrews
    A Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point HC-130 Hercules aircrew
    Air Force Security Forces
    Guam Police Department ground crews
    Guam Fire Department ground crews
    Joint Rescue Sub Center Guam watchstanders
    Joint Rescue Coordination Center Honolulu watchstanders

