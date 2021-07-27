Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Medical Training at Forager 21

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    07.27.2021

    Story by Spc. Richard Carlisi 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers with the 62nd Medical Brigade practice treating and loading patients onto an HH-60M Black Hawk helicopter, along with service members from the Guam Army National Guard, U.S. Air Force, and the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, during a medical training event as part of exercise Forager 21 at Anderson Air Force Base, Guam, July 27, 2021. “It was a great opportunity to learn new things and refresh my memory,” said U.S. Army Sgt. Songhong Peng, a combat medic specialist with America’s First Corps. “We can use this to sharpen our skills and get ready for a real world mission.” This training was held in preparation for an upcoming event involving members of the 82nd Airborne Division and the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Army photos by Spc. Richard Carlisi, I Corps)

    Date Taken: 07.27.2021
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 
