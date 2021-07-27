Joint Medical Training at Forager 21

Photo By Spc. Richard Carlisi | Soldiers with the 62nd Medical Brigade practice treating and loading patients onto an...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Richard Carlisi | Soldiers with the 62nd Medical Brigade practice treating and loading patients onto an HH-60M Black Hawk helicopter, along with service members from the Guam Army National Guard, U.S. Air Force, and the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, during a medical training event as part of exercise Forager 21 at Anderson Air Force Base, Guam, July 27, 2021. see less | View Image Page

Soldiers with the 62nd Medical Brigade practice treating and loading patients onto an HH-60M Black Hawk helicopter, along with service members from the Guam Army National Guard, U.S. Air Force, and the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, during a medical training event as part of exercise Forager 21 at Anderson Air Force Base, Guam, July 27, 2021. “It was a great opportunity to learn new things and refresh my memory,” said U.S. Army Sgt. Songhong Peng, a combat medic specialist with America’s First Corps. “We can use this to sharpen our skills and get ready for a real world mission.” This training was held in preparation for an upcoming event involving members of the 82nd Airborne Division and the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Army photos by Spc. Richard Carlisi, I Corps)