Joint Medical Training at Forager 21

Soldiers with the 62nd Medical Brigade practice treating and loading patients onto an HH-60M Black Hawk helicopter, along with service members from the Guam Army National Guard, U.S. Air Force, and the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, during a medical training event as part of exercise Forager 21 at Anderson Air Force Base, Guam, July 27, 2021. “It was a great opportunity to learn new things and refresh my memory,” said U.S. Army Sgt. Songhong Peng, a combat medic specialist with America’s First Corps. “We can use this to sharpen our skills and get ready for a real world mission.” This training was held in preparation for an upcoming event involving members of the 82nd Airborne Division and the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Army photos by Spc. Richard Carlisi, I Corps)
|07.27.2021
|07.27.2021 20:19
|401868
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|3
|0
