    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service

    DFAS Employees recognized with shared awards

    INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2021

    Story by Steven Lawson 

    Defense Finance and Accounting Service

    DFAS HEADQUARTERS, June 15, 2021 – Several members of the Defense Finance and Accounting Service received recognition for their support to other commands during the Under Secretary of Defense (Comptroller) (USD(C)) Calendar Year (CY) 2020 Financial Management (FM) Awards Program.


    DoD Audit and Remediation
    Recognized for Contributions to DoD Audit and Remediation during the DISA 2020 Unmodified Opinion on the FY2020 Working Capital Fund Financial Statements during the FY2020 DISA Working Capital Fund Financial Statement Audit from DFAS included:

    Elizabeth Elliott, DFAS Columbus Audit Support
    Ryan Carlson, DFAS Columbus Director, Treasury Reporting
    Dave Curry, Executive Assistant, DFAS Audit Support
    Megan Moore, DFAS Indianapolis, Accounting Operations

    Carlson stated, "It was a Team of Team's effort!"


    Salute to Savings
    DFAS members were also recognized for the Under Secretary of Defense (Comptroller) Salute to Savings for assisting with the Army/DFAS Acquisition Cross-Servicing Agreements (ACSA) Standardization supported out of DFAS Rome. The effort was a collaboration with DFAS, the U.S. Army, and the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA).

    Members recognized included (all from DFAS Rome except as noted):
    Debra Dukette, Accounting Operations accounting technician
    Kelle Moonen, Accounts Receivable lead accounting technician
    Katherine Fistner, Director, Accounts Receivable
    Stephanie Nestle, Accounts Maintenance and Control lead accounting technician
    Matthew Browne, Deputy Director
    Cynthia Garcia, Director
    Cathleen Closinski, Accounts Receivable Supervisory accounting technician
    Michele Rivecca, Executive Assistant
    Gregory Schmalfeldt, former DFAS Indianapolis Site Director
    Christopher DeStefanis, Supervisor, Government Division

    "The collaboration and relationship that the Rome Army ACSA team has built with Army, DLA and USAFMCOM has been instrumental to standardize ACSA processes," said Browne, "Being selected as an award recipient, is an amazing culmination of hard work our joint team put in to enhance the ACSA process across the Army enterprise. The Rome, Army and greater DoD team really deserves this prestigious recognition."

