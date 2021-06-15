DFAS Employees recognized with shared awards

DFAS HEADQUARTERS, June 15, 2021 – Several members of the Defense Finance and Accounting Service received recognition for their support to other commands during the Under Secretary of Defense (Comptroller) (USD(C)) Calendar Year (CY) 2020 Financial Management (FM) Awards Program.





DoD Audit and Remediation

Recognized for Contributions to DoD Audit and Remediation during the DISA 2020 Unmodified Opinion on the FY2020 Working Capital Fund Financial Statements during the FY2020 DISA Working Capital Fund Financial Statement Audit from DFAS included:



Elizabeth Elliott, DFAS Columbus Audit Support

Ryan Carlson, DFAS Columbus Director, Treasury Reporting

Dave Curry, Executive Assistant, DFAS Audit Support

Megan Moore, DFAS Indianapolis, Accounting Operations



Carlson stated, "It was a Team of Team's effort!"





Salute to Savings

DFAS members were also recognized for the Under Secretary of Defense (Comptroller) Salute to Savings for assisting with the Army/DFAS Acquisition Cross-Servicing Agreements (ACSA) Standardization supported out of DFAS Rome. The effort was a collaboration with DFAS, the U.S. Army, and the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA).



Members recognized included (all from DFAS Rome except as noted):

Debra Dukette, Accounting Operations accounting technician

Kelle Moonen, Accounts Receivable lead accounting technician

Katherine Fistner, Director, Accounts Receivable

Stephanie Nestle, Accounts Maintenance and Control lead accounting technician

Matthew Browne, Deputy Director

Cynthia Garcia, Director

Cathleen Closinski, Accounts Receivable Supervisory accounting technician

Michele Rivecca, Executive Assistant

Gregory Schmalfeldt, former DFAS Indianapolis Site Director

Christopher DeStefanis, Supervisor, Government Division



"The collaboration and relationship that the Rome Army ACSA team has built with Army, DLA and USAFMCOM has been instrumental to standardize ACSA processes," said Browne, "Being selected as an award recipient, is an amazing culmination of hard work our joint team put in to enhance the ACSA process across the Army enterprise. The Rome, Army and greater DoD team really deserves this prestigious recognition."

