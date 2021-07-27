ASC officers partake in staff ride

Photo By Linda Lambiotte | Maj. Herman Marshall, support operations and mobilization and power projection...... read more read more Photo By Linda Lambiotte | Maj. Herman Marshall, support operations and mobilization and power projection planner, U.S. Army Sustainment Command, briefs ASC officers on artillery used during the Battle of Credit Island during a staff ride at Credit Island, Iowa, July 20. (Photo by Capt. Jackeline Velazquez, ASC Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

By Capt. Jackeline Velazquez, ASC Public Affairs



ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Illinois – Officers assigned to the U.S. Army Sustainment Command headquarters participated in a staff ride here July 20. The event started at the arsenal and continued at nearby Campbell’s Island, Illinois, and Credit Island, Iowa.



“We do staff rides because we believe that we can learn something from the past,” said George Eaton, chief of Office of Communications and Engagement, ASC.



“We believe there are truths that took place over 200 years ago, in 1812 that could take place again today,” he said. “We believe there are some things we can learn, including leadership, tactics, technology, logistics, and contracting – all important areas we still focus on today.”



The event began at Heritage Hall, RIA, where ASC historians gave a brief overview of the War of 1812, specifically the battles at Credit Island and Campbell’s Island. Officers provided briefings on various topics such as national objectives in the Upper Mississippi area, small arms used, and transportation routes from the Great Lakes during the battles.



Capt. Matthew Stein, Operational Needs Statement and Army Central team lead, Readiness and Analytics Division, provided a brief on small arms used during these battles and said he was surprised at the size and unreliability of the weapon systems that Soldiers had to fight with.



“In reality, after the action started going, they were probably getting out about one round a minute,” he said.



The ASC History Office also provided a 1795 Springfield Musket, a Brown Bess Rifle, a standard 1812 military uniform, and other 1812 accouterments for ASC Soldiers to pass around and observe.



After the classroom portion, the officers were bussed to Campbell’s Island where they were briefed on battlefield intelligence, logistics, transportation, medical care and contractor support during the battle there.



“It’s an interesting little battle because of the fact that there were more contractors and civilians in the engagement than there were Soldiers from the American side,” said Eaton. “And so the contract part of what Americans do to fight war back in the day comes into play.”



Campbell’s Island is where the second battle of the War of 1812 took place. The Soldiers were able to observe where an American boat was beached and attacked in order to try to drive the Americans out of the area.



The ASC Soldiers then moved to Credit Island where they learned about key leaders, artillery, and fields of fire at the Battle of Credit Island.



British artillery devastated American forces at the Battle of Credit Island forcing the Americans to retreat back to St. Louis.



ASC officers learned where British and Americans forces were positioned during the battle and what advantages and disadvantages they each had during the fight.



The event concluded with a social hour for attendees hosted by the ASC command team at RIA.