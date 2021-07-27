NNSY Employees Graduate from the Defense Civilian Emerging Leader Program

Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) recently saw five of its employees graduate from the Defense Civilian Emerging Leader Program (DCELP). The program provides training to the next generation of leaders in the Department of Defense (DoD) and other Federal Agencies. It concentrates on the five terminal learning objectives of, “Know Self, Express Self, Build Teams, Lead People, and Understand the DoD.”



For NNSY’s Nuclear Quality Division (Code 2350) Nuclear Engineer Jahmal Bazil, the program offered an opportunity to “surround myself with and learn from individuals in various components in the Department of Defense,” he said. “I wanted to get perspectives on leadership that were not from a textbook or PowerPoint.”



The program is typically comprised of four one-week in-resident sessions, assessment tools, knowledge transfer activities, participant writing, briefing projects and individual coaching. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many of these sessions were held remotely instead of in-person for the 2021 graduates, adding a level of difficulty for those participating.



But NNSY’s 2021 graduates of the DCELP said they overcame the obstacles of remote participation and were able to learn and grow significantly as individuals and as leaders. Radiological Controls Technician (Code 105.3D) Venita Scott said it was difficult to narrow down the most important thing she learned from the program. Instead she shared her top two lessons: “One, leaders are committed to their teams and flexible in their leadership styles. Two, good leaders know that sometimes you must sit down and take on the role of courageous followers.”



2021 program graduate and NNSY Detachment Naval Foundry and Propeller Center (NFPC) Quality Assurance Program Administration Supervisor (Code 1430.1) Azenith Bazemore said that the program allowed her to grow and improve as a team member. “The ability to converse and learn about others experiences and roles helped me further identify how I contribute to the success of the warfighter and how crucial my position is,” said Bazemore.



Along with Bazil, Scott, and Bazemore, two other NNSY employees graduated from the program: NNSY Production Resource Department Budget Branch’s (Code 902) Financial Management Analyst Tiffany Mack and Nuclear Test Engineering Division’s (Code 2350) Shift Test Supervisor Shae Bishop.



Bazil served as the cadre team lead. In this role he was in constant communication with the team, sharing the vision, expectations, and mentoring throughout the program. For his efforts, Bazil was awarded the “Special Act” Award by the DCELP Cohort for “diligently dedicating his personal time, effort and attention by volunteering to accept the additional and significant duties of team lead.”



When asked what they would tell other NNSY employees, all of the 2021 graduates encouraged their fellow teammates to consider the leadership education opportunity. Scott said, “Whenever you are presented with an opportunity to improve yourself, take it!”



Bazemore added, “I would tell any individual who was interested in the program to take the opportunity. Due to the variety of selections throughout all agencies, no one cohort is the same and the experience will serve you a lifetime or at least a career.”



Employees interested in joining the program for a future iteration can contact NNSY’s Advanced Leadership Development Program Management and Analyst Shelly Simpson at shelly.a.simpson@navy.mil for more information.

