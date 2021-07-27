Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HHC, USAG Benelux welcomes new commander

    Photo By Christophe Morel | Headquarters and Headquarters Company, U.S. Army Garrison Benelux, welcomed Capt....... read more read more

    CHIèVRES , WHT, BELGIUM

    07.27.2021

    Story by Christophe Morel 

    U.S. Army Garrison Benelux

    CHIÈVRES, Belgium -- Headquarters and Headquarters Company, U.S. Army Garrison Benelux, welcomed Capt. Victor Nabeyan II as their commander during an assumption of command ceremony July 23 at Chièvres Air Base.

    Nabeyan, a native of Yap, Micronesia, attended and graduated from College of Micronesia FSM, Nation Campus. He also attended the University of Hawaii in 2013 for a degree in political science. Nabeyan continued his education at the Western Governors University, Salt Lake City, for cybersecurity information assurance. He was in the Army Reserves from January to May 2013. Nabeyan earned his commission through the Reserve Officer Training Corps in May 2013.

    Col. James Ross Yastrzemsky, USAG Benelux commander, spoke at the event and talked about his experience as an HHC commander about 15 years ago.

    “I have a deep understanding – and better put – a deep appreciation for the complexity of the organization, but more importantly for the beauty of the organization, and I am proud to have served as an HHC commander,” he said. “It has been one of the most memorable experiences in my career.”

    Nabeyan expressed his gratitude for the opportunity, and thanked his wife who is expecting a child.

    “To the Soldiers of HHC, it is an honor and a privilege to serve as your commander,” Nabeyan said, “I am excited and I look forward to working with you.”

