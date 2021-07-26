USS Halsey and USS Iwo Jima Transit the Strait of Hormuz

By MC2 Jaimar Carson, USS Halsey Public Affairs



ARABIAN GULF – USS Halsey (DDG 97), of the Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group, and amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group and 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, completed a scheduled transit through the Strait of Hormuz into the Arabian Gulf, July 26.



Halsey and Iwo Jima have operated in the Fifth Fleet area of operations (AOO) since June. Their presence demonstrates the U.S. Navy’s commitment with its regional partners to the free flow of commerce, regional maritime security and freedom of navigation.



The Strait of Hormuz is one of the busiest shipping lanes in the world, with one-fifth of the world’s energy supply transiting through it annually. The waterway is critical to ensuring and safeguarding the stability of global commerce. U.S. and international partner forces regularly conduct exercises in order to expand mutual maritime security capabilities for increased safety and security in the AOO.



Halsey is attached to Commander, Task Force 50, deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points.



The Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group includes aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), embarked Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5 and Destroyer Squadron 15, guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97), and guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67).



The IWO ARG consists of the amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), and amphibious transport dock ship USS San Antonio (LPD 17). Embarked detachments include Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) Four, Fleet Surgical Team (FST) Six, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26, Tactical Air Control Squadron (TACRON) 21, Naval Beach Group (NBG) Two, Beach Master Unit (BMU) Two, Assault Craft Units (ACU) Two and Four, and Sailors from Amphibious Construction Battalion (ACB) Two.



The 5th Fleet area of operations encompasses about 2.5 million square miles of water area and includes the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea and parts of the Indian Ocean. The expanse is comprised of 20 countries and includes three chokepoints, critical to the free flow of global commerce.

