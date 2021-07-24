USS Halsey and FS Languedoc Conduct Joint Interoperability Exercise in the Arabian Sea

By Lt. j.g. Eva Knoche



ARABIAN SEA – USS Halsey (DDG 97) and the French Frigate (FS) Languedoc (D653) conducted a joint interoperability exercise in the Arabian Sea, July 24.



The combined, bilateral surface, air and sub-surface exercise was designed to strengthen U.S. maritime interoperability with the French Navy by demonstrating the ability to integrate and coordinate tactical maritime operations.



"The opportunity to work with our partner nations is always a rewarding experience," said Cmdr. Kelechi Ndukwe, commanding officer of USS Halsey (DDG 97). "Our team was proud to operate alongside the FS Languedoc to not only strengthen our operational capabilities and interoperability through integrated training, but also our professional partnership."



The crews exercised their joint abilities to detect, classify, track, and attack submarines using an anti-submarine training target, and inter-unit plotting reporting and control procedures.



Participating units included French Frigate FS Languedoc (D653), guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97), and aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) with embarked Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5 and Destroyer Squadron 15.



Halsey is attached to Commander, Task Force 50, deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points.



The Ronald Reagan CSG is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points.

