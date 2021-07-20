19th Air Force Command Team Tours Holloman

Maj. Gen. Craig D. Wills, 19th Air Force commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Kristina Rogers, 19th AF command chief, visited Holloman July 19-21, 2021, for a base visit and immersion tour.



The visit served as an opportunity for the 19th AF command team to learn how Airmen accomplish the wing’s mission and allowed wing leadership to showcase key quality of life initiatives.



“This is my first visit to Holloman AFB and it’s obvious the leadership team here is focused on our Airmen and their families, as well as getting after the mission,” Rogers said. “I’m looking forward to coming back to spend time with the ‘Fightin’ 49ers.’”



Throughout the visit, Wills and Rogers visited locations which included Holloman Airman Leadership School, Dorm Resident Advisor Council, the 16th Training Squadron, and the Airman and Family Readiness Center.

During three all-calls with the wing, Wills spoke on the importance of training, readiness and how our Airmen give the U.S. Air Force a competitive edge in our fight against U.S. adversaries.



“The profession of arms is really who we are,” Wills said. “We are people that have committed to a particular code. We have agreed to live our lives with integrity, service and excellence. We have agreed to serve our nation and put service before self.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.20.2021 Date Posted: 07.26.2021 16:48 Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US