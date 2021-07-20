Fleet Readiness Center Southeast hosts ribbon cutting ceremony for new engineering and logistics building

Photo By Benjamin Hayes | 210720-N-DG108-1038 JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (July 20, 2021) Fleet Readiness Center...... read more read more Photo By Benjamin Hayes | 210720-N-DG108-1038 JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (July 20, 2021) Fleet Readiness Center Southeast (FRCSE) leadership inducted the command's newest facility, Building 226, into the Capt. Christopher J. Roum Engineering and Logistics Complex aboard Naval Air Station Jacksonville, at a ribbon-cutting ceremony on July 20, 2021. The new building will be used by engineering and logistics teams to support advancing aircraft platforms. see less | View Image Page

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.: On Tuesday, July 20, 2021, Fleet Readiness Center Southeast (FRCSE) hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to induct B226, a new engineering and logistics building, as the latest addition to the Capt. Christopher J. Roum Engineering and Logistics Complex aboard Naval Air Station (NAS), Jacksonville.



The $2M facility is more than 3,000 sq. ft. and was constructed by Mia General Contractors.



Despite groundbreaking taking place during June 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the facility took only about 13 months to complete. Though a bit more work needs to be finalized before the Fleet Support Team (FST) can officially begin moving in, the keys were handed over to FRCSE leadership on Wednesday, July 14.



"Building 226 is a great reminder of the growing technological advancement of the Navy, and how essential it is that FRCSE can continue surpassing Fleet demand with unparalleled timeliness and product quality," said FRCSE's Commanding Officer Capt. Grady Duffey. "We are honored to add another building to the Capt. Christopher J. Roum Engineering and Logistics Complex and we are looking forward to watching tremendous strides take place under its roof."



The complex honors the efforts of the late Capt. Christopher J. Roum, a former Naval Air Depot (NADEP) Jacksonville Commanding Officer, whose innovative efforts supported the Navy's growing requirements for industrial and maintenance capabilities. The complex initially housed only two buildings aboard NAS, Jacksonville, but Building 226 paints a clear picture of the continuous need for expansion to support the Navy's advancing aircraft platforms.



"With regard to the future activity in Building 226, FST engineering and logistics personnel will provide the gamut of technical and product support for Navy and Marine Corps program executive offices, program offices, type commanders and operating activities," said Tim Pfannenstein, FRCSE's Site Director. "Design and development of aircraft and sub-system modifications, to mishap investigations, technology insertion and oversite of all aspects of maintenance planning and logistics product support are just some of the efforts that will take place within the new facility."



Building 226 is just one of FRCSE's 73 facilities on NAS Jacksonville.



About Fleet Readiness Center Southeast



Fleet Readiness Center Southeast (FRCSE) is Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia's largest maintenance, repair, overhaul and technical services provider, employing more than 5,000 civilian, military and contract workers. With annual revenue exceeding $1 billion, the organization serves as an integral part of the greater U.S. Navy, Naval Air Systems Command, and Commander, Fleet Readiness Centers by maintaining the combat airpower for America's military forces.