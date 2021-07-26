Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: 950th Engineer Company Soldiers latest to work on troop project for Fort McCoy DPW area

    950th Engineer Company Soldiers latest to work on troop project for Fort McCoy DPW area

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2021

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                     

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Soldiers with the Wisconsin National Guard's 950th Engineering Company (Route Clearance) are shown working on a troop project at a training area July 12, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    The work is part of a troop project coordinated by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works to repurpose and rebuild a training area.

    The company, which is based in Superior, Wis., is completing the work as part of their annual training.

    The unit's Soldiers regularly train at Fort McCoy.

    Date Taken: 07.26.2021
    Date Posted: 07.26.2021 15:14
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Wisconsin
    training
    National Guard
    Fort McCoy
    troop projects

