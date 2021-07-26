Photo Essay: 950th Engineer Company Soldiers latest to work on troop project for Fort McCoy DPW area

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Spc. Seth Abbot with the Wisconsin National Guard's 950th Engineering Company (Route...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Spc. Seth Abbot with the Wisconsin National Guard's 950th Engineering Company (Route Clearance) operates a bulldozer at a training area July 12, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The work is part of a troop project coordinated by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works to repurpose and rebuild a training area. The company, which is based in Superior, Wis., is completing the work as part of their annual training. The unit's Soldiers regularly train at Fort McCoy. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

Soldiers with the Wisconsin National Guard's 950th Engineering Company (Route Clearance) are shown working on a troop project at a training area July 12, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis.



The work is part of a troop project coordinated by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works to repurpose and rebuild a training area.



The company, which is based in Superior, Wis., is completing the work as part of their annual training.



The unit's Soldiers regularly train at Fort McCoy.



