Fort McCoy Commissary begins CLICK2GO online ordering, curbside service option

Fort McCoy Commissary patrons now have another option for their shopping experience with the CLICK2GO service now available at the store.



The Defense Commissary Agency’s (DECA) CLICK2GO online ordering and curbside service started at the Fort McCoy Commissary July 26 to provide another option of service and support to customers.



Commissary CLICK2GO’s features include improved navigation and search functions to help customers plan healthy meals and take care of their family’s needs; enhanced product information; robust recipe features; featured sales and promotions; upgraded mobile-friendly experience, to include seeing order history for ease in reordering desired products; and online payment, according to a DECA news release on the system.



Fort McCoy Commissary Officer Cindy Perry, Store Manager Kim Graham, and Accounting Technician Kathy Minich organized an official ceremony July 26 to mark the start of the services with Fort McCoy Garrison Deputy Commander Lt. Col. Chad Maynard and Command Sgt. Maj. Raquel DiDomenico, garrison command sergeant major, at the commissary.



Graham said she’s glad to see the service added to the Fort McCoy Commissary’s operations.



“We’re looking forward to further supporting our customers with the CLICK2GO service,” Graham said. “We want to offer the best products and service available so we are meeting the needs of service members, their families, and all of our customers.”



DiDomenico was one of the first to use the online ordering of CLICK2GO for the Fort McCoy Commissary. She said after creating an account, the process was fairly easy.



“It was super easy to do,” DiDomenico said. “I set it up on my phone. You just put in your email, pick a password, and then go from there. … You can pick the products you want. You can put notes in there (for special instructions), … and you can put your payment information in there very easily. … It was very easy to use.”



Information on how the service works and the rollout status is found on www.commissaries.com with dedicated sections such as “How CLICK2GO Works.” First-time customers will need to create an account like DiDomenico.



The DECA news release on CLICK2GO also noted that because of grocery shopping trends, DECA “has been galvanized to bring online ordering, payment and pickup options to all commissary-eligible patrons.”



According to the release, “The Food Marketing Institute (FMI) recently reported that online grocery shopping has escalated to previously unpredictable rates since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out. FMI had estimated that 20 percent of all U.S. grocery shopping would be done online by 2025. However, the rates of e-grocery sales expected to occur over a 10-year timeframe actually occurred in just six months.”



For more information about all military commissaries, visit www.commissaries.com.



