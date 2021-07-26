South Dakota National Guard Trains on Camp Ripley

July 20, 2021 (Camp Ripley, Minnesota) - The 1-147 Field Artillery Battalion from South Dakota conducted a two week long annual training at Camp Ripley Training Center, Minnesota at the end of July, 2021.



The 1-147 uses the M270A1 Multiple Launch Rocket System. The unit’s goal during this annual training was to practice their main mission, which is to deliver long range precision fire to destroy the enemy accurately and on time.



“Our mission is to deliver precision long range fire on the enemy both near or far. We can shoot from up close to all the way up to 300 kilometers, if need be,” said Sgt. First Class Aaron Walberg, a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System crewmember and the Master Gunner for the unit. “So that's our job, really, long range precision artillery fire when needed on time.”



The Master Gunner within a field artillery unit is responsible for planning and helping assist the battery commanders with unit table certifications and qualifications, which is exactly what the 1-147 is completing here.



“The whole mission during this AT is to come as an artillery battalion and to exercise our MATS, get out and exercise our equipment and to get crew familiarity because there's always change over with crews,” said Sgt. Walberg. “So you got to get that crew cohesion through the tables and then you culminate it with the table six, which is our crew qualifications, that's where we get to fire the live rounds. That's kind of the big event for the battalion every year.”



During the two weeks of training, the soldiers of the 1-147 remained down range here for most of the time. The unit completed multiple training events that led up to one large M270A1 Rocket Launcher live fire event on July 20. This AT is more important than the last two as all of the batteries within the battalion are home from previous deployments and can train together.



“So this year is a little different. We haven't had a battalion level exercise like this in about three years,” said Sgt. First Class Walberg. “We had Bravo battery deploy and then Alpha deployed behind them. So we haven't had a chance to get the battalion out exercise the equipment since before then.”



During the live fire event, the M270A1 launches a M28 reduce range practice rocket rounds here and can hold twelve rockets at a time. It’s important for crewmembers to get some live practice with their vehicles as it doesn’t happen very often.



“It’s a perishable skill. When you haven't been on the equipment a few years and haven’t gotten out as a battalion, it takes a little time to get that that flow back,” said Sgt. First Class Walberg. “Every year you’ve got to stay qualified and right now we're going to end AT with this table six qualification for these crews and shoot some live rockets.”



Other than train with the M279A1’s, the soldiers of the 1-147 also completed multiple weapons qualifications, like the M4A1 and M16 rifle qualification, the 50 Caliber and M240 machine gun qualification and the MK-19 grenade launcher qualification. Each event, including the live fire event, is meant to keep the soldiers within the 1-147 ready for their mission and to keep soldiers up to date with new standards and training.



“It’s just overall to exercise all of this equipment, to get familiarity, and to get troops spun up on things and to make sure they're ready to go and that they know how to do their job and how to handle their stuff and be proficient on it,” said Sgt. First Class Walberg.

