In Focus: Airman 1st Class Nathaniel Christensen

Airman 1st Class Nathaniel Christensen, 20, is a crew chief in the 419th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron who joined the Air Force Reserve shortly after graduating high school.



“I graduated in May and started calling recruiters in July,” said Christensen. By September, he had joined the Reserve.



Christensen initially planned to play college basketball, and even had scholarship offers, but realized he no longer had a passion for playing.



“There was a point that I didn’t know what I was going to do, but I knew that I wanted to go to school and get my degree,” he said.



Christensen spoke with his father, an Army and Air Force veteran, about his desire to do something more fulfilling. His father encouraged him to join the Air Force as a crew chief. He plans to attend Weber State University to study electrical engineering, and will use his military benefits to help pay for his tuition.



When he’s not working, Christensen plays several musical instruments including guitar, piano, and bass. He also enjoys playing video games, sports, and spending time with his family. After completing his degree, Christensen would like to commission as an officer in the Air Force.

