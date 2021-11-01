Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wing administers first COVID-19 vaccinations to reservists

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2021

    Story by Staff Sgt. Robert Porter 

    419th Fighter Wing

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah – The 419th Fighter Wing administered its first round of COVID-19 vaccines here on Saturday during the wing’s January Unit Training Assembly weekend.

    “I’m excited to be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine, and I’m stoked that the military is able to provide it,” said Lt. Col. Brent Milne, a dentist in the 419th Medical Squadron.

    The vaccine is currently voluntary for military members and is in phase one of distribution, which includes frontline medical and emergency first responders, along with security forces personnel. Additional vaccines will be administered to personnel over the coming months.

    “The more we are immunized against the virus, the better we are able to come back together as a team and Air Force family,” said Master Sgt. Michael Chalmers of the 419th Security Forces Squadron.

    The Reserve Airmen vaccinated on Jan. 9 will return for a second dose of the vaccine during the wing’s February training weekend.

