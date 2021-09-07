1st CAB Sustainer Games Test the Backbone of Aviation

Photo By Spc. Michael Alexander | U.S. Army Lt. Col. Russel Vanderlugt (left), commander of the 601st Aviation Support...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Michael Alexander | U.S. Army Lt. Col. Russel Vanderlugt (left), commander of the 601st Aviation Support Battalion, 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, awards Charlie Company, 601st Soldiers the Army Achievement Medal and a coin at Storck Barracks, Germany, July 9, 2021. They were the winning team for the obstacle and rugged terrain courses of the Sustainer Games. Deployed to Europe in support of Atlantic Resolve, rotational forces conduct rigorous training in realistic training environments to ensure Soldier readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Michael Alexander/Released) see less | View Image Page

Story by Spc. Michael Alexander

Ohio National Guard Public Affairs



STORCK BARRACKS, GERMANY (07/23/2021) — Under normal circumstances, those who work in areas supporting others may rarely be seen in the spotlight. They perform their duties in the background, often out of sight. July 7 to 9, 2021, however, were not normal circumstances for the sustainers and maintainers of the 1st Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB). They were competing in an event called the Sustainer Games, a competition to show their leaders and peers what they’re made of.

The Sustainer Games tested Soldiers from the 601st Aviation Support Battalion (ASB) “Hellions,” the 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion (GSAB) “Fighting Eagles” and Headquarters and Headquarters Company (HHC) "Archangels" in multiple events focusing on essential sustainer tasks.

The Sustainer Games was a best sustainer, best maintainer competition themed on physical strength, personal courage and teambuilding. The challenges were designed so each Military Occupation Specialty (MOS) involved would be represented and challenged.

“The Aviation Support Battalion is made up entirely of sustainer/maintainer MOSs,” said Lt. Col. Russel Vanderlugt, 601st commander. “It’s a very complex, diverse group of Soldiers from about 70 different MOSs.”

Some of the MOSs tested included sustainers who maintain ground equipment, air equipment and aircraft, refuelers who help ensure that missions are executed on time, signaleers who make sure communication is maintained across all aspects of the organization and medics who ensure the health of Soldiers.

There were 10 events that Soldiers were challenged in for the Sustainer Games. Each event tested Soldiers on specific skills essential to their jobs. Some of the events included ground and air vehicle recovery, obstacle and rugged terrain courses, setting up communication devices in the field, operating a 10k All Terrain Lifter, Army System forklift, using a rivet gun to create precise rivets on metal sheets and frames and tying a lockwire.

Cpl. Llewellyn Bell, a 601st AH-64 Apache helicopter repairer, was in charge of the Lockwire Challenge. This was an individual-based challenge where competing Soldiers had to create a lockwire to set standards within a time limit.

“A lockwire is a safety wire that connects two bolts or screws on an aircraft to each other, so that it doesn’t loosen during flight, stays secure and holds down whatever it is meant to hold down,” Bell said.

While the challenge tested Soldiers on a simple concept, doing it incorrectly could allow too much room for a bolt or screw to move or shake during a helicopter flight. It’s important for the safety of the crew and the stability of the aircraft that it’s done correctly. A properly tied lockwire is a small task, but is essential to the larger picture of aircraft maintenance.

“The purpose behind this is to train Soldiers and prepare them for larger operations,” said 1st Lt. Jordan Hamling, 601st support operations deputy, “and also to instill some confidence in them as they go on to bigger and better things.”

While the Sustainer Games gave Soldiers the chance to practice and improve their skills, it was also an intense competition. The level of competition between the Soldiers was high, looking as if each team had something to prove.

“When they come out [here], they want to do their best because winning matters,” Hamling said.

Pfc. Marquan Bornslater, 601st ASB, participated in the Obstacle and Rugged Terrain courses and the Forward Arming and Refueling Point (FARP) Challenge. The courses were team-based, timed events testing Soldiers on their physical fitness and endurance. The FARP Challenge required a team to set up a four-point FARP which is used for refueling aircraft at any of the four points in the field.

“I'm a competitive person,” Bornslater said. “I love to win, which means I hate to lose. So doing this, without a doubt if I'm going to come out here, I'm going to give 100 percent.”

The competition between individual Soldiers and larger groups such as a battalion can be a great source of motivation and a boost to overall morale and esprit de corps.

“These games are a really good thing for maintainers,” Bell said. “It gives us a chance to practice and show off our skill sets. I think it boosts morale and camaraderie between the Soldiers in the unit.”

While the Sustainer Games were important for motivation and morale, they also supported the overall mission by improving and maintaining Soldiers’ readiness. The 1st CAB is currently deployed to Europe as a rotational force in support of Atlantic Resolve. As part of this, Soldiers conduct rigorous training in realistic training environments. The sustainers and maintainers are important for the continued operation of the organization. Their work makes it possible for other Soldiers to do their jobs.

“The maintainers are the backbone of aviation,” Bell said. “We make sure the pilots are able to fly, land safely and get home to their families.”

Vanderlugt said the Sustainer Games were a great competition for the Soldiers. The challenges targeted individual and MOS skills, but also built the teams and became a competition where Soldiers could simultaneously see each other’s progress. He said sustainers are the core of the Combat Aviation Brigade and the lifeblood that keeps things running.

While the Sustainer Games provided a unique opportunity for 1st CAB sustainers and maintainers to show their mettle, when it ended they continued with their normal duties outside of the spotlight, continuing to be the backbone of aviation.

