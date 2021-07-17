394th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion salutes their Soldiers and Family members

Photo By 1st Lt. Candace Hoffman | Family day is a great way to display their lives to their families so they can bridge...... read more read more Photo By 1st Lt. Candace Hoffman | Family day is a great way to display their lives to their families so they can bridge the gap between both worlds. Family day is a way to increase the morale of soldiers and families by connecting their military lives to their personal lives. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Candace Hoffman, 451st Expeditionary Sustainment Command, Public Affairs Officer) see less | View Image Page

FREMONT-Nebraska- Family day is a way to increase the morale of Soldiers and families by connecting their military lives to their personal lives.



Jazzman Sanchez, wife of Spc Alberto Sanchez, assigned to the 394th CSSB, summarized that this was an important day to her as a spouse because she can interact and get to know other service members and their families.



"It gives us a better understanding of the military and it gives us families a bond that is irreplaceable," said Jazzman. “I also love seeing the military children running around; it's very important for them to partake in family day that way they can make connections to other military children.



Soldiers and families played multiple games, from a pie in the face to corn hole and batgamen, followed by a feast (hot dogs and hamburgers) provided by the battalion at a local park across from the reserve armory.



“Family day is what you make of it, but it candidly builds a relationship between families and Soldiers, said Capt. Nathan Vogel “It really brings camaraderie and at the end of the day, we all want to be present and feel supported.



Families come to support their significant other to see their jobs and what they go through as Soldiers. Family day is a great way to display their lives to their families so they can bridge the gap between both worlds.