COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF 73 HOLDS CHANGE OF COMMAND

SINGAPORE (July 26, 2021) Rear Adm. Philip Sobeck relieved Rear Adm. Joey Tynch as commander of Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF 73) during an official change of command at the Sembawang wharves, July 26.



Due to local COVID-19 health protection measures, a private event in lieu of a public ceremony.



During his time as commander, which began in June 2018, Tynch led fleet logistics operations and regional engagement for the Navy’s largest forward deployed fleet.



Tynch retires after a 33-year career in the U.S. Navy, which included serving as commanding officer of the Helicopter Anti-Submarine Squadron HS-8, commander of Provincial Reconstruction Team, Kunar Province, and commanding officer of USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD-6).



“Serving alongside you, together with our families, has been one of the greatest honors of my life,” wrote Tynch in his farewell message. “The teamwork and resilience of this community is the benchmark to strive for in the face of adversity.”



Tynch led his team to significantly improve the operational effectiveness of the logistics fleet, while advancing partnerships and interoperability, according to his Distinguished Service Medal citation. During his tour, he oversaw 20 major exercises through south and southeast Asia, including the 25th anniversary of Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training and the first ASEAN-U.S. Maritime Exercise.



On July 16, Tynch was awarded the Japan Defence Cooperation Award-First Class, the highest award that the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF) can award to a non-Japanese service member, for his contribution to the United States-Japan defense partnership. Tynch championed and succeeded in establishing the first permanent JMSDF liaison on the Task Force staff.



Tynch closed his farewell to his team, writing, “As is our custom, I will wish you fair winds and following seas – but, if those winds are not fair and those seas not following, I wish you all a skilled and selfless crew like yourselves.”



Sobeck arrives at COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF 73 from his most recent assignment as Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group THREE located in San Diego. He previously served as commanding officer USS Avenger (MCM 1), USS Ardent (MCM 12), USS Farragut (DDG 99), and Destroyer Squadron 50/Task Force 55.



COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF 73 7th Fleet's provider of combat-ready logistics, operating government-owned and contracted ships to keep units throughout the Fleet fueled, fed and in the fight.



For more news from Commander, Task Force 73, visit www.clwp.navy.mil/ .

