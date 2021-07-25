NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center Bahrain Supports Four Consecutive Aqaba Port Visits

Photo By Seaman Sawyer Connally | 210603-N-NQ285-1195 AQABA, Jordan (June 3, 2021) Landing Craft, Utility (LCU) 1661,...... read more read more Photo By Seaman Sawyer Connally | 210603-N-NQ285-1195 AQABA, Jordan (June 3, 2021) Landing Craft, Utility (LCU) 1661, attached to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 2, offloads vehicles during LCU operations in Aqaba, Jordan, June 3. ACU-2 is is deployed with dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sawyer Connally) see less | View Image Page

MANAMA, Bahrain – Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Bahrain provided contracting and logistics support to four scheduled port visits in Aqaba, Jordan during the last three months.



After more than a year of restricted travel due to COVID-19 mitigations, logistics support representatives of NAVSUP FLC Bahrain traveled to Aqaba to provide boots-on-the-ground support to USS Mahan (DDG 72), USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) and USS San Antonio (LPD 17) while they operated in U.S. 5th Fleet.



The contracting officers of NAVSUP FLC Bahrain facilitated the procurement of port services, and the logistics support representatives tracked and delivered more than 240 pallets of mission essential parts, supplies, provisions, and mail during the port visits supporting mission readiness and crew morale.



“It’s a combined effort to meet the mission requirements for ships that pull into Aqaba, Jordan,” said Georgia Simpson, a logistics support representative of NAVSUP FLC Bahrain. “We work with the embassy, force protection officials, contracting officers, husbanding service providers, and the customs officials to ensure all items clear customs and are ready to be delivered to the ships upon arrival.”



“Our ability to travel to another country, navigate a foreign military installation and airport cargo warehouse, and deliver cargo in a timely manner is how we flex our logistics capabilities,” said Logistics Specialist 1st Class Jasmine Robinson of NAVSUP FLC Bahrain.



In addition to Jordan, NAVSUP FLC Bahrain provided last tactical mile logistics and contracting support in Bahrain, Oman and the United Arab Emirates during the previous year to support all U.S. 5th Fleet operating units.



“We have an outstanding team of professionals providing acquisition and logistics capabilities across the theater. I am proud of the role we play in working with our mission partners to support their mission,” said Capt. Timothy Griffin, the commanding officer of NAVSUP FLC Bahrain.



