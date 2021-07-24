Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldier Spotlight: Spc. Jenifer Lilley

    07.24.2021

    Story by 2nd Lt. Samantha Gabriel 

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. -- Spc. Jenifer Lilley recently completed training as a combat medic at age 44 and joined Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2nd Battalion, 112th Infantry Regiment, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division, Pennsylvania Army National Guard. Lilley, originally from Pearl River, Louisiana moved to Port Royal, Pennsylvania 11 years ago and teaches eighth grade reading at Mifflin County Junior High.

    Lilley, who has several family members that have served in the military, said “The reason why I was drawn to this was that I saw the camaraderie, I saw the brotherhood, I saw the discipline, the loyalty.” She said she eventually wants to use her civilian teaching skills and experience to train other combat medics.

    As her daughter graduated from college and her son graduated from high school, Lilley was exploring enlistment options for her son and came across the Pennsylvania Army National Guard. Lilley said she believes her path to becoming a combat medic was influenced by her “servant’s heart” and desire to help people. Lilley’s situation during initial entry training was unique but her motivation allowed her to excel and graduate basic training with honors despite the age difference between her and her peers.

    When asked why she joined the National Guard, she said, “I took an oath to defend the Constitution of the United States...I truly believe that I am serving this nation because I believe in what it was founded on and the American dream.” With the support of her family she was able to reach her goals, she said.

    “One of my big messages to everyone is that you need to live your life, you need to seek out the things that bring you joy and happiness,” Lilley said.

