In Focus: Senior Airman Aboli Echi-Aboli

Senior Airman Aboli Echi-Aboli, 31, was born in Nigeria and moved to the United States in 2012 to pursue a college education. While completing his bachelor’s degree in computer information technology at Brigham Young University–Idaho, Aboli joined the 67th Aerial Port Squadron and is now the air terminal operation center representative, saying he is in the best Air Force in the world.

“I wanted to do something tough,” Aboli said. “Being in the Air Force isn’t easy, and I wanted to show my children that I can do something challenging.”

Aboli’s hobbies include playing in a competitive soccer league and supporting his three children’s hobbies.

“My daughter is playing golf, so now I have to learn to play golf even though my hips always hurt when I play,” he said. “My son loves dressing up in superhero costumes, so now I have to look cool in a costume for him.”

Aboli made it a goal to commission as an officer, but for now he wants to help develop other Airmen in the 67th APS.

“The squadron has done a lot for me,” Aboli said. “They mentored me and I want to learn as much as I can, so I can do the same for others.”

