VI National Guard Association’s 2021 scholarship recipient

The Virgin Islands National Guard Association presents a $1,000 scholarship award to McKayla Collins, July 15, 2021.

The ceremony was held in a conference room named after the late Canegata. Joined by her family, McKayla received the award from VINGA president Mr. Beresford Edwards and Mrs. Shenneth Canegata.

McKayla, daughter of Col. Jean Moving-Collins, is the second daughter to receive the LTC David C. Canegata III scholarship. The 2021 scholarship recipient will attend Mount Saint Mary's University in Maryland in the fall. McKayla also received a coin from the Adjutant General of the Virgin Islands National Guard Maj. Gen. Kodjo Knox-Limbacker.

The late LTC David C. Canegata III spent more than 21 years as a member of the Virgin Islands Army National Guard. His desire to serve his community and country led to his deployment to the Middle East in 2006, culminating in his death on January 20, 2007, during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

This academic scholarship, given in his honor, is an amazing way to keep his memory alive. For more information about the scholarships, contact Beresford F. Edwards, president of the VINGA. The association encourages more V.I. high school seniors to apply each year for these scholarship awards.

VINGA Inc. is a non-profit corporation. The association's purpose is to promote growth and development, foster friendship and corporation amongst officers of the VING, and provide services for its members and dependents.

