School Access Improves for NM Military Children

CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. – A coalition of Air Force bases and state agencies were awarded for their efforts on July 19, 2021 to improve early school access for over 243,000 military-connected students and veterans in New Mexico.



The Military Child Education Coalition presented the Pete Taylor Partnership of Excellence Award to a cohort of state-wide partners for creating an ideal relationship resulting in the passing of four New Mexico legislative bills aimed to ease the stress and frustrations of relocating military families.



On April 6, 2021, New Mexico Governor Lujan-Grisham signed the Military Family Early School Enrollment bill into law which allows relocating military families to enroll school-age children into public or charter schools prior to their arrival in the state.



Gov. Lujan-Grisham also signed the Purple Star Public School Program bill recognizing military-friendly schools that demonstrate a significant commitment to support students and families connected to our nation’s military.



“Anything we can do to help our moving military family’s transition to New Mexico is win for our students and our state. That is the goal we continually work toward,” said Teresa Ferenczhalmy, New Mexico Commissioner for the Military Interstate Children’s Compact Commission.



Participating organizations receiving the award included Cannon Air Force Base, Holloman Air Force Base, Kirtland Air Force Base, the Public Education Department, and the New Mexico Office of Military Base Planning and Support, the NM Commissioner for the Military Interstate Children’s Compact Commission and the New Mexico Military Children’s Education Council.



Child and Youth Education Services-School Liaison for Cannon Air Force Base, Sara Williams, said

“As a prior military spouse, I know military moves are tough, especially with school-age children. Our efforts aim to ease the stress of relocating families while helping them quickly make Cannon their home and create heartfelt connections.”



The New Mexico Military Children’s Education Council commits to the ongoing expansion of such recognition programs in the future. The continuation of this partnership is essential to the well-being of all New Mexico’s military connected students, children with military, DoD civilian and veteran parents state-wide.

