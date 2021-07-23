Applications being accepted for virtual internships with Army Cyber Command

University students are invited to apply for a virtual internship with U.S. Army Cyber Command during the upcoming academic year. The internships, offered as part of the Virtual Student Federal Service (VSFS) program, give participants an opportunity to conduct study in a number of cyberspace-related areas, including publicly available literature on cyber attacks and data analysis; investigating the social science theories behind persistent engagement, deterrence, and escalation; and marketing research on the cyber job market.



Interns participate in the program for 10 hours per week through the academic year, with breaks for holidays and university exam periods. One to two hours each week are spent in virtual counseling with a senior ARCYBER mentor, both individually and in group sessions. Mentors may also assist interns with job references and writing papers on their research to help fulfill their academic requirements. Interns may receive internship credit from their schools.



The internships provide ARCYBER with valuable support in studying the potential implications of participants' research findings on the organization, personnel and policies, while giving students a positive experience and practical knowledge that helps them launch careers in the cyber workforce, as well as an introduction to federal service.



Students can view the internship job descriptions on the VSFS website at https://vsfs.state.gov/projects/3766.



Instructions on how to apply are available at https://vsfs.state.gov/apply



More on the VSFS internship program can be found at https://vsfs.state.gov/about



Applicants must be U.S. citizens, but may be undergraduate or graduate students in any major. The deadline for applications is July 31st.



----------



ABOUT US: U.S. Army Cyber Command integrates and conducts cyberspace, electronic warfare, and information operations, ensuring decision dominance and freedom of action for friendly forces in and through the cyber domain and the information environment, while denying the same to our adversaries.



ARCYBER ON THE WEB: https://www.arcyber.army.mil

ARCYBER TWITTER: https://twitter.com/ARCYBER

ARCYBER LINKEDIN: https://www.linkedin.com/us-army-cyber-command

ARMY CYBER ON THE U.S. ARMY WEBSITE: https://www.army.mil/armycyber



Interested in the challenge of joining the Army Cyber team? Check out military and civilian cyber career and employment opportunities by clicking on the "Careers" tab at www.arcyber.army.mil

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.23.2021 Date Posted: 07.23.2021 13:38 Story ID: 401618 Location: US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Applications being accepted for virtual internships with Army Cyber Command, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.