Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Applications being accepted for virtual internships with Army Cyber Command

    Applications being accepted for virtual internships with Army Cyber Command

    Courtesy Photo | ARCYBER internships read more read more

    UNITED STATES

    07.23.2021

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Army Cyber Command

    University students are invited to apply for a virtual internship with U.S. Army Cyber Command during the upcoming academic year. The internships, offered as part of the Virtual Student Federal Service (VSFS) program, give participants an opportunity to conduct study in a number of cyberspace-related areas, including publicly available literature on cyber attacks and data analysis; investigating the social science theories behind persistent engagement, deterrence, and escalation; and marketing research on the cyber job market.

    Interns participate in the program for 10 hours per week through the academic year, with breaks for holidays and university exam periods. One to two hours each week are spent in virtual counseling with a senior ARCYBER mentor, both individually and in group sessions. Mentors may also assist interns with job references and writing papers on their research to help fulfill their academic requirements. Interns may receive internship credit from their schools.

    The internships provide ARCYBER with valuable support in studying the potential implications of participants' research findings on the organization, personnel and policies, while giving students a positive experience and practical knowledge that helps them launch careers in the cyber workforce, as well as an introduction to federal service.

    Students can view the internship job descriptions on the VSFS website at https://vsfs.state.gov/projects/3766.

    Instructions on how to apply are available at https://vsfs.state.gov/apply

    More on the VSFS internship program can be found at https://vsfs.state.gov/about

    Applicants must be U.S. citizens, but may be undergraduate or graduate students in any major. The deadline for applications is July 31st.

    ----------

    ABOUT US: U.S. Army Cyber Command integrates and conducts cyberspace, electronic warfare, and information operations, ensuring decision dominance and freedom of action for friendly forces in and through the cyber domain and the information environment, while denying the same to our adversaries.

    ARCYBER ON THE WEB: https://www.arcyber.army.mil
    ARCYBER TWITTER: https://twitter.com/ARCYBER
    ARCYBER LINKEDIN: https://www.linkedin.com/us-army-cyber-command
    ARMY CYBER ON THE U.S. ARMY WEBSITE: https://www.army.mil/armycyber

    Interested in the challenge of joining the Army Cyber team? Check out military and civilian cyber career and employment opportunities by clicking on the "Careers" tab at www.arcyber.army.mil

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2021
    Date Posted: 07.23.2021 13:38
    Story ID: 401618
    Location: US
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Applications being accepted for virtual internships with Army Cyber Command, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    career
    careers
    internship
    internships
    ARCYBER
    U.S. Army Cyber Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT