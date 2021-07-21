Community in Recreation – Warrior Challenge Course Ribbon Cutting

TRIANGLE, Va. – Members of the Prince William County Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism held a ribbon cutting ceremony to introduce the new Warrior Challenge Course at Locust Shade Park, July 21, 2021. In attendance was U.S. Marine Corps Col. Michael L. Brooks, commanding officer, Marine Corps Base Quantico, as well as members of the community that supported the construction and planning of the project over the course of a year.

The $500,000 fitness facility was funded partially by a $250,000 Department of Defense grant, which was matched by the county.

“Col. Bentley signed an endorsement about a year ago applying for this grant from the DOD [Department of Defense] on behalf of Marine Corps Base Quantico,” said Brooks.

“It’s only 1.5 miles from base, and a lot of services as well as their families come here,” he continued.

The “Ninja Warrior” inspired facility was designed to be enjoyable and challenging. The course includes eight obstacles, designed for ages 13 and up. The course is complimented by a 30-yard-dash, an outdoor gym and a children’s playground. The Prince William County facility will allow military members and their families to challenge themselves, build their physical fitness, and spend time being active together outdoors. with their loved ones.

“It gets everybody outside. COVID kept everyone inside and socially distanced, this park brings people together,” said Brooks.

“The way that it’s designed it doesn’t matter what your ability level is, to include our disabled population,” he continued.



The facility is wheelchair accessible and provides a traditional exercise environment; equipped with several stations including a chest press, hand cycle, captain’s chair, balance board and a parallel bar station.

The playground that suites children as young as two years, was designed with families in mind, enabling parents and children to co-recreate.

“We are always trying to adapt to new park and recreation trends,” said Voss, Director of Prince William County Parks, Recreation and Tourism.

“We want Marines to come here, and be excited about what MCB Quantico has to offer, not just on base but off base as well,” Voss continued.

With only the flooring left to be installed, the Warrior Challenge Course will soon be open to the public. It is accessible from Interstate 95 and conveniently located next to the National Museum of the Marine Corps, a prime location for MCB Quantico military members, their families and residents in the surrounding area.



For more information on the Locust Shade Park facility, visit https://www.pwcva.gov/department/locust-shade

Date Taken: 07.21.2021