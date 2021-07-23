CSM Turell relinquishes responsibility of 39th Strategic Signal Battalion

CHIÈVRES, Belgium – The 39th Strategic Signal Battalion held a relinquishment of responsibility ceremony July 23 at Hangar 1 at Chièvres Air Base.



Command Sgt. Major Carolyn Turell served as the command sergeant major for the 39th SSB for more than two years.



The ceremony took place with a live broadcast taking place over the 39th Strategic Battalion’s social media, for those unable to attend in person.



“It’s been a great experience serving with you, CSM,” said Lt. Col. Jared W. Snawder, 39th SSB commander. “You and I have talked about this day and how much I dread it and have dreaded it for many months, but it is here upon us. What I would say about her is she has every one of those Army leadership tenets they talk about – develops, leads, mentors, physical fitness – that is the epitome of what CSM is.”



“A little over two years ago right here in this very hangar, I promised you to lead by example and to devote all my time and efforts to you and your families,” said Turell. “I hope that I have lived up to that promise.”



“I have been asked numerous times if I was excited about leaving and the answer is conflicted,” Turell continued. “While I am excited about going back to the United States and moving close to family, I am also deeply saddened about departing all of you and Belgium.”



Turell addressed her Soldiers directly:



“To my brigade of excellence brothers – Thank you for making being a part of this brigade feel like family. It’s great to be a part of an organization where everyone understands that it is one team, one fight. It was so easy to work together and it was a great comfort knowing we could lean on each other even though we were so far away.”



“To my squad of ladies – thank you for always being there for me,” Turell continued. “I have learned so much from you, especially about the finer things in life. You have made my time here most memorable and this is not goodbye, but see you later.



“Strong Europe, Brigade of Excellence, the Will to Succeed, this is Watch Dog 7 signing off the net,” she concluded.



The entire ceremony can be viewed online on the 39th Strategic Signal Battalion’s Facebook page: https://fb.watch/6WmexebN_8/

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.23.2021 Date Posted: 07.23.2021 13:25 Story ID: 401613 Location: CHIEVRES, WHT, BE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CSM Turell relinquishes responsibility of 39th Strategic Signal Battalion, by Libby Weiler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.