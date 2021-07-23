Community Health Clinic promotes safety, prevention over stigma

To be the right place to test appropriately, treat effectively, and teach prevention: that is the long-term goal of the Naval Medical Center Community Health Clinic.



The NMCCL Community Health Clinic, opened in 2019, provides testing for sexually transmitted infections and treatment for uncomplicated STIs. The clinic, which serves active duty military personnel, has treated approximately 7,200 patients since its establishment.



“Most STIs impact a population under 24 years old, which happens to be the same age group of the majority of active duty services members,” explains the clinic’s Leading Petty Officer Hospital Corpsman Second Class Kameron Jacobs.



According to a 2019 Medical Surveillance Medical Report, the incidence of some STIs such as chlamydia and gonorrhea have increased among service members in recent years. The changing trends pointing to the importance of the clinic for Marines and Sailors.



Jacobs explains the counseling the clinic provides is built with the ultimate goal in preventing long-term disease. One major perk of the clinic, active duty do not need an appointment; they can simply walk in for evaluation and testing.



“This clinic provides a non-biased, non-judgmental space for Marines and Sailors without going to their sick call or medical,” Jacobs said. “No one gets judged if they get pneumonia, strep throat, or the common cold. When it comes to bacterial infections like chlamydia or gonorrhea, there’s a stigma comes with it, and it’s not really fair to treat it that way.”



Jacobs believes the work of Community Health Clinic extends to helping shape biases toward individuals with STIs.



Jacobs and the Community Health Clinic staff are committed to having open and honest conversations with Marine and Sailors about sexual health.



“The goal in our clinic is to leave no one in the dark. We call every single patient with their lab results whether or not any of their results are abnormal, and we’re very proud of that.”



The NMMCL Community Health Clinic is located in Building 65 on Molly Pitcher Drive aboard Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune. The clinic is open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 8-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. Active duty may call the clinic at (910) 449-9664 for further information.

