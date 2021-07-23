Making Wishes Come True One Child at a Time

SPC Jorden Newbanks

CRTC PAO





July 23, 2021 (Camp Ripley Training Center, Minnesota) – Six year old, Ethan Manson from East Bethel, Minnesota, took a tour across Camp Ripley Training Center, Minnesota, on July 22, 2021. Since the age of 1 years old, Ethan has been recovering from the effects of hydrocephalus and a chiari malformation and has a dream of becoming a soldier when he grows up.



Hydrocephalus is an abnormal buildup of fluid within the brain that puts pressure on the brain’s tissue and a chiari malformation is a condition in which brain tissue extends into a person’s spinal canal.



Ever since then, Ethan has been dealing with the continuous effects of both conditions. Over the past six years, Ethan has gone through multiple treatments and surgeries in an attempt to relieve some of the pressure on his brain.



“He had an endoscopic third ventriculostomy at the age of 18 months,” said Ethan’s parents, Matt and Alexis Manson. This treatment is a surgical procedure that creates a bypass for fluids in the head to a different body cavity so it can be reabsorbed without the help of a man-made device. “It helped relieve the pressure and helped the fluid drainage, but he had to have a routine sedated MRI scan every six to twelve months.”



Now, after multiple routine MRI’s and a large chiari decompression surgery in February of 2021, which removed bone at the back of the skull to create space for the brain, Ethan is on his way to a healthy recovery. His treatments and surgeries never stopped his joy.



“His joy in life is everything Army and he can’t wait to be a soldier,” his parents said.



On July 22, Camp Ripley Training Center helped make Ethan’s dream come true with an all day tour. Ethan had a variety of events scheduled for him in the morning which included a ride in Senior Commander of Camp Ripley Brig. Gen. Lowell E. Kruse’s jeep and a walk through the camp’s environmental classroom. After lunch, it was time for Ethan to go downrange.



One of the biggest events that was in store for Ethan was the M270A1 multiple launch rocket systems from South Dakota National Guard’s 1-147 Field Artillery Regiment. The unit was conducting a live fire training event. They were firing multiple M28 Reduce Range Practice Rocket (RRPR) rounds and gave Ethan the opportunity to fire off the last of their rockets in a final grand finale.



At the command of “stand by” by, Ethan was given the radio. As he yelled, “fire,” three MLRS trucks launched nine rockets, each shot firing with a thunderous boom. After multiple high fives and cheers, the 1-147 let Ethan tour the same trucks that had just fired off the RRPRs.



The M270A1 wasn’t the only big truck that Ethan was able to tour. The Camp Ripley Fire Department gave him a ride in their trucks as well. When a controlled fire was lit on a training helicopter, Ethan was given control of the hose on top of the truck to put the flames with blasts of cold water.



Ethan’s final wish came true when the 2nd Combined Arms Battalion, 136th Infantry gave Ethan a look inside of their M1 Abrams Tanks and Bradley Fighting Vehicles. After a quick look at some weapons, the soldiers gave him the reigns as he spun the turret on the tank before giving him a quick ride down the motor pool.



By the end of it all, Ethan was worn out and ready for a nap, which his father, Matt, said was perfect for their long drive home. The soldier’s here made Ethan’s day an exciting one. Throughout the tour, Ethan was often asked which event was his favorite. Every time, he answered with “everything!” A day later, his father says that “he’s still talking non-stop about his big day with the Army.”

