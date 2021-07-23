Excellence, Potential Recognized at Bittersweet Ceremony aboard Cherry Point Health Clinic

Sailors serving aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point gathered Friday, July 23 to bid a bittersweet Bravo Zulu to departing leaders and celebrate the advancement of one of their own.
Commander Joshua Ford, Navy Lieutenant Daniel Murrish and Hospital Corpsman Third Class Roven Carreon received recognition for their dedication and excellence while serving aboard the clinic. In addition to the awards, Petty Officer Second Class Altaira Bird was frocked by fellow sailors, a tradition permitting her to wear the rank she will soon officially advance to.
