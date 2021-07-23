Excellence, Potential Recognized at Bittersweet Ceremony aboard Cherry Point Health Clinic

Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Two sailors pin the rank of Petty Officer Second Class upon Altaira Bird, center,...... read more read more

Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Two sailors pin the rank of Petty Officer Second Class upon Altaira Bird, center, during a frocking ceremony held Friday, July 23 aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point. The ceremony is a tradition recognizing a sailor’s leadership potential and permits them the wear the rank they will soon officially advance to. see less | View Image Page