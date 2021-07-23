Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Excellence, Potential Recognized at Bittersweet Ceremony aboard Cherry Point Health Clinic

    Excellence, Potential Recognized at Bittersweet Ceremony aboard Cherry Point Health Clinic

    Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Two sailors pin the rank of Petty Officer Second Class upon Altaira Bird, center,...... read more read more

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2021

    Story by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    Sailors serving aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point gathered Friday, July 23 to bid a bittersweet Bravo Zulu to departing leaders and celebrate the advancement of one of their own.

    Commander Joshua Ford, Navy Lieutenant Daniel Murrish and Hospital Corpsman Third Class Roven Carreon received recognition for their dedication and excellence while serving aboard the clinic. In addition to the awards, Petty Officer Second Class Altaira Bird was frocked by fellow sailors, a tradition permitting her to wear the rank she will soon officially advance to.

    This work, Excellence, Potential Recognized at Bittersweet Ceremony aboard Cherry Point Health Clinic, by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

