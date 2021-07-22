Senegal Soldiers observe JRTC training

Fort Polk, La. -- Senegalese soldiers visited the Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) in Fort Polk, La. July 22 to observe training operations conducted by the Arkansas Army National Guard’s 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, as well as its supporting elements, during rotation 21-08 at the training center.



The visiting Senegalese soldiers were Col. Simon Sarr, deputy commander of Operations in Senegal, Ltc. Ali Mime, second-in-command for Direction of Transmission Signal, Maj. Omar Faye, second-in-command for Senegal Headquarters, Maj. Mathieu D Sambou, commandant de CET 7, Maj. Ibraham Diaw, second-in-command for the Airborne Battalion, Maj. Ibrahima Cisse, commander for Logistical Headquarters, and Sgt. First Class Boubacar Ba, 1st Sgt. of the Commando Battalion.



The Senegalese’ mission was to observe the training operations and all the moving components that occur to make training exercises such as those that occur at JRTC possible. The knowledge they gain during this JRTC rotation will be used as lessons learned to help improve and build upon their own military forces and structure, says United States Army Staff Sgt. William Landestoy. Landestoy, assigned to the 2nd Security Force Assistance Brigade, helped conduct a walkthrough of the box, the simulated combat zone at JRTC so that the Senegalese soldiers were able to see the wide spectrum of operations, from the initial planning stages to the actual execution of the combat missions.



The walkthrough today consisted of several stops. The first stop was at Sangari, one of the villages within the box, so the Senegalese could see what the average village looks like in the simulated battlefield. The Senegalese talked to civilian role players cast as villagers in the town about how the roleplayers’ efforts contribute to the realism of the combat training. The Sengalese soldiers were also able to meet and converse with some of the command team of the 325th Tactical Psychological Operations Company, which is supporting the 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team this rotation. They spoke about the company’s weapons systems and current training objectives.



The soldiers were then transported to the 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team’s tactical operations center to get an in-depth look at the brigade leadership’s command and control environment. The Sengalese soldiers had the opportunity to walk through the 39th Brigade Support Battalion’s medical holding tents alongside U.S. Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Tammy Dougan, a combat medic assigned to Charlie Company. They asked Dougan various questions about medical transportation during combat and how the sustainment brigade functions as a supporting element to a deployed unit during real-world combat operations.



The final stop of the box walkthrough was a meeting with 1st Lt. Gavin Balee, an armor officer assigned to 1st Battalion, 134th Cavalry Regiment, Nebraska Army National Guard. Balee spoke about the process of drafting combat plans while operating in a tactical command post. The process focuses on the critical tasks and coordination within a unit’s current battlespace.



“Next year we are hoping to visit again and train at JRTC ourselves,” said Ltc. Ali Mime when asked how he felt about the training JRTC provides Soldiers. Mime says he and the other Senegalese soldiers will continue observing and learning from the U.S. Army National Guardsmen currently training at JRTC for several more days before returning home to Senegal, Africa.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.22.2021 Date Posted: 07.23.2021 Story ID: 401584 Location: FORT POLK, LA, US