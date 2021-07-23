New ASC commanding general visits Pacific footprint

Fort Shafter, HI—U.S. Army Sustainment Command commanding general, Maj. Gen Chris Mohan, conducted his first official visit to 402nd Army Field Support Brigade in Hawaii to observe the materiel enterprise at work in the Pacific and host the brigade’s change of command ceremony.



“We wanted to take full advantage of Maj. Gen. Mohan being on ground for the change of command ceremony to introduce him to the U.S. Army Materiel Command assets in Hawaii supporting the Indo-Pacific region,” said 402nd AFSB commander Col. Erik C. Johnson.



“The 402nd is the face of the materiel enterprise in this region,” said Johnson. “Maj. Gen. Mohan’s visit was critical in focusing ASC’s priorities in Indo-Pacific.”



While on island, Mohan met with the commanders from the Army Field Support Battalions in Hawaii and Alaska to discuss the unique challenges each locations faces in order to best support unit readiness.



“We’ve found these face-to-face meetings and tours with leaders are very beneficial to convey the vast mission and problem set of the 402nd,” said 402nd Command Sgt. Maj. Adam Lepley. “Meeting with the units we support gave Maj. Gen. Mohan the opportunity to share their needs directly with our higher headquarters.”



Building relationships is the key to the success of the 402nd, said Lepley.



Mohan not only met with the 402nd teams but also 8th Theater Sustainment Commands’ commanding general Maj. Gen. David Wilson, U.S. Army Pacific’s chief of staff Brig. Gen. Peter Benchoff, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command's Brig. Gen. Jered Helwig, and 25th Infantry Division’s commanding general Maj. Gen. James Jarrard.



“It takes a team of teams to be successful in our U.S. Army,” said Jarrard after his meeting with Mohan. “Synchronizing the 25th ID’s efforts with ASC and leveraging the Army’s enterprise ensures readiness and enables strategic power projection.”



Cultivating relationships such as these is a team effort, according to Johnson. “Without the assistance and hard work of the 402nd’s command team, including our deputy to the commander Joe Schulz and Command Sgt. Maj. Lepley, the brigade wouldn’t be as successful as we are,” said Johnson.



In recognition for all their dedication and commitment to building relationships across the Indo-Pacific Region, Mohan presented Schulz and Lepley with the Ordinance Order of Samuel Sharpe.



Prior to the start of the brigade’s change of command ceremony, Col. Anthony T. Walters, the brigade’s outgoing commander, surprised Schulz and Lepley with the highly regarded award for individuals who have served the United States Army Ordnance Corps.



“Before Col. Walters relinquished command to Col. Johnson, he wanted to ensure his deputy and Command Sgt. Major received the recognition they deserved for their tireless efforts as leaders at the 402nd,” said 402nd AFSB executive officer Lt. Col. Detrice Mosby.



“It is an honor and a privilege to present Joe and Command Sgt. Maj. Lepley with this award. I’ve known them for a very long time, and their service to the U.S. Army, AMC, ASC and the 402nd continues to be priceless,” said Mohan, who presented the awards. “The 402nd is led by an extraordinary group of individuals it is no wonder why the brigade continues to be dependable, reliable and a necessary unit for readiness in the Pacific.”



Even though Mohan’s visit was short, the 402nd team experienced his “people-first” leadership style, which has been revered by service members across the force.



“I was very impressed that Maj. Gen. Mohan took the time to get to know our Soldiers, Department of Army Civilians, and their families,” said Lepley. “We’re looking forward to working and learning from Maj. Gen. Mohan and are excited for the future of the 402nd.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.23.2021 Date Posted: 07.22.2021 21:05 Story ID: 401559 Location: FORT SHAFTER, HI, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New ASC commanding general visits Pacific footprint, by Katie Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.