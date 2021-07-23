Mine Countermeasures Squadron 7 Holds Change of Command Ceremony

SASEBO, Japan – Capt. Scott Hattaway relieved Capt. Derek Brady as commodore of Commander Mine Countermeasures Squadron (COMCMRON) 7 during a change of command ceremony July, 22.



Mine Countermeasures Squadron (MCMRON) 7 is directly responsible for all mine countermeasures operations in the 7th Fleet area of operations and is a combined readiness and tactical staff reporting directly to Expeditionary Strike Group 7. The squadron consists of a headquarters unit, Avenger-class mine countermeasure ships, USS Patriot (MCM 7), USS Pioneer (MCM 9), USS Warrior (MCM 10), USS Chief (MCM 14) and Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Squadron 14 Detachment 2 Alpha (HM-14).



During Capt. Brady’s tenure as commodore, MCMRON 7 saw unprecedented development and success. The four ships of MCMRON 7 completed 38 warfare certifications with a 100 percent pass rate. The squadron attained the highest operational availability in the past five years for both the Avenger class ships and the MH-53E Sea Dragon aircraft of the HM-14 detachment 2 Alpha. The squadron completed the Integrated Mine Warfare Certification with one of the highest grades achieved by a mine warfare staff in the last five years.



“It has been an honor and privilege working with you all,” said Brady. “As a result of your talent and hard work, our team has accomplished a great deal over the past year”. I will miss my time at MCMRON 7 and Sasebo, Japan. Being here has truly been an adventure.”



Brady’s next assignment is Director of Operations for the Joint Warfare Analysis Center in Dahlgren, Virginia.



Capt. Hattaway, who has been assigned as the Deputy Commander at MCMRON 7 over the past year, assumed the mantle of leadership with excitement and enthusiasm. He is looking forward to be serving as MCMRON 7’s next commodore.



“I am humbled to take command of this remarkable squadron,” said Hattaway. “I look forward to building upon Capt. Brady’s successes and pushing our future operations to the next level.”



MCMRON 7 conducts integrated operations using Air, Surface, and Expeditionary Mine Countermeasures assets in both international exercises and regional scenarios throughout the U.S. Seventh Fleet Area of Responsibility. Its objective is to provide safe waters for U.S. and allied shipping in addition to freedom of navigation operations for U.S. and allied naval forces in areas susceptible to enemy mining.

