Army Chief of Staff visits Soldiers at JRTC

FORT POLK, La. -- Gen. James C. McConville, Chief of Staff of the United States Army, visited the Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) in Fort Polk, La. July 21 to observe the Arkansas Army National Guard’s 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, as well as its supporting elements, during their rotation at the training center.



McConville began his visit by arriving at Fort Polk’s Self Army Airfield, where he visited the tactical operations centers (TOC) of both Headquarters and Headquarters Company and Echo Company, 3rd Battalion, 126th Aviation Regiment, Massachusetts Army National Guard and met with Soldiers to discuss their operations and check in on their well-being. McConville then spoke briefly with helicopter mechanics assigned to 1st Battalion, 151st Aviation Regiment, South Carolina Army National Guard before departing the airfield to attend a sit-down luncheon with enlisted Soldiers taking part in the exercise.



Before the luncheon began, McConville awarded Spc. Aaron Nunez, assigned to Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, 153rd Infantry Regiment, 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Arkansas Army National Guard with the Army Commendation Medal for successfully graduating from the United States Army Ranger School as a Private 1st Class immediately following his initial entry training, an uncommon and significant achievement. After the award was presented, McConville sat down to have lunch and converse with 15 enlisted Soldiers representing seven state national guards including Arkansas, Massachusetts, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York and South Carolina. Conversation circled around the table as each Soldier introduced themselves, spoke about his or her military career and ambitions, and shared thoughts about JRTC experiences thus far.



McConville requested that each Soldier voice one Army-related area of improvement he or she had identified during JRTC. Several Soldiers voiced concerns about not being able to properly communicate with other units in the field due to communications difficulties. McConville reminded everyone in the room about the importance of having a primary, alternate, contingency and emergency (PACE) plan established for all military operations, especially for communications. McConville further emphasized the importance of honesty in leadership. Many Soldiers expressed their new challenges they've faced since becoming noncommissioned officers. McConville reminded the Soldiers that difficult training events such as JRTC strengthen leadership skills and equip Soldiers with the tools they need to be successful in their military career for years to come. "You may have a tough time at some points, but your military career is going to be what you make of it. So continue putting in the hard work to make it count," said McConville towards the end of the luncheon. After listening to the Soldiers’ stories and providing each with words of wisdom, McConville concluded the luncheon by shaking each Soldier's hand and presenting them all with his coin.



McConville, accompanied by Brig. Gen. David Doyle, Commanding General of JRTC and Fort Polk, then visited the 39th Infantry Brigade Combat Team’s TOC where he circulated the simulated battlefield and met with Bowie Team Soldiers. He concluded his visit by stopping by 2nd Battalion, 153rd Infantry Regiment’s TOC to check in on the infantrymen and learn about their experiences in the field.



(U.S. Army National Guard story by Sgt. Marie Bryant, Spc. Maddie Fortune and Spc. Patrick Gilliam)

