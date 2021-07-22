Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commanding generals from U.S. Army South and Colombian Army meet in Bogotá

    COLOMBIA

    07.22.2021

    Story by Leanne Thomas 

    U.S. Army South

    Brig. Gen. William L. Thigpen, U.S. Army South commanding general, meets Gral. Eduardo Enrique Zapateiro Altamiranda, Colombian National Army commanding general, July 21 in Bogotá for the first time as Thigpen recently took command of U.S. Army South late June.

    “Today I met with Brigadier General William Thigpen, the new commander of Army South, to discuss the challenges of the region and the fight against transnational threats, always highlighting our commitment to strengthen partnership and mutual trust,” Zapateiro announced from Twitter.

    The Colombian Army is a top strategic partner in Latin America, and the U.S. and Colombian armies have worked together for many years. U.S. Army South seeks to advance the partnership with the Colombian Army beyond the high level of cooperation already established.

    This work, Commanding generals from U.S. Army South and Colombian Army meet in Bogotá, by Leanne Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

