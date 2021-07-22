Commanding generals from U.S. Army South and Colombian Army meet in Bogotá

Courtesy Photo | Brig. Gen. William L. Thigpen, left, U.S. Army South commanding general, meets Gral....... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Brig. Gen. William L. Thigpen, left, U.S. Army South commanding general, meets Gral. Eduardo Enrique Zapateiro Altamiranda, Colombian National Army commanding general, July 21 in Bogotá for the first time as Thigpen recently took command of U.S. Army South late June. The purpose of the visit was to strengthen relations between the countries, exchange knowledge and enhance security cooperation. The Colombian Army is a top strategic partner in Latin America, and the U.S. and Colombian armies have worked together for many years. U.S. Army South seeks to advance the partnership with the Colombian Army beyond the high level of cooperation already established. see less | View Image Page

Brig. Gen. William L. Thigpen, U.S. Army South commanding general, meets Gral. Eduardo Enrique Zapateiro Altamiranda, Colombian National Army commanding general, July 21 in Bogotá for the first time as Thigpen recently took command of U.S. Army South late June.



“Today I met with Brigadier General William Thigpen, the new commander of Army South, to discuss the challenges of the region and the fight against transnational threats, always highlighting our commitment to strengthen partnership and mutual trust,” Zapateiro announced from Twitter.



The Colombian Army is a top strategic partner in Latin America, and the U.S. and Colombian armies have worked together for many years. U.S. Army South seeks to advance the partnership with the Colombian Army beyond the high level of cooperation already established.