Army Chemical Corps Names Debra Thedford as Distinguished Member

Aberdeen Proving Ground, MD -- On June 22, The U.S. Army’s Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) Chemical Biological Center’s retired Col. Debra A. Thedford was inducted as a Distinguished Member of the U.S Army’s Chemical Corps during a ceremony at Ft. Leonard Wood.



Selected through a rigorous process, Thedford shares this honor with 81 other distinguished members of the Corps.



This title recognizes the volunteerism and continued dedication to the betterment of the regiment. Individuals who receive this honor continue to selflessly give to Soldiers and the Regiment, committing their own time and effort without personal gain. Distinguished Members of the Chemical Corps have dedicated themselves to a lifetime of service.



With nearly 30 years of active duty service followed by more than a decade of civilian service, Thedford is a Level 3 certified acquisition professional in engineering and program management, a lean six sigma master black belt, and a recognized Chemical Biological Radiological Nuclear (CBRN) expert.



She has served as Director of the Chemical Biological Defense Programs in the Office of the Deputy Under Secretary of Defense, Commander of the Pine Bluff Chemical Activity, and as Director of Training and Leader Development at the U.S. Army CBRN School. She retired from the Army and continued her commitment to public service. Thedford is currently the Associate Director for Strategic Initiatives at the DEVCOM Chemical Biological Center. In this capacity, she leads the Center’s strategic functions, to include several initiatives in strategic planning, international programs, technology transfer, protocol, and communications.



She works with retired military and business professionals to better their understanding of the business world and historical aspects of the Corps.



As a volunteer, her time is always available to support CBRN warfighters, as well as students at local schools in Northeastern Maryland committed to science, technology, engineering, and mathematics education. She serves in various additional community roles, organizations and associations.

