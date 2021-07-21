VP-46 Grey Knights Change of Command



Commander (CDR) Clay “Cabbie” Waddill was relieved by CDR Joseph “Glad Hands” Snyder as Commanding Officer of Patrol and Reconnaissance Squadron Four Six (VP-46), on June 4th, 2021. The change of command ceremony was held at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Washington. Custom has established that this ceremony be formal and impressive, designed to strengthen the respect for authority which is vital to any military organization. “The responsibility of the commanding officer for his or her command is absolute. At the time of turning over command, the commanding officer to be relieved will call all hands to muster, read the orders of detachment, and turn over the command to his or her relief, who will read the order of relief and assume command.” U.S. Regulations, 1990.



CDR Waddill reported to VP-46 as the Executive Officer in May of 2019 and assumed command in June 2020. During his tenure, Waddill had the difficult task of preparing the Squadron for deployment amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Following CDC guidelines and taking extra precautions to mitigate COVID transmission risks, the Grey Knights were able to safely meet their deployment readiness state in an expeditious manner while performing meritoriously. CDR Waddill led his sailors through a rigorous SIXTH fleet deployment in which the Grey Knights flew over 4,600 hours. Through instilling the core pillars of Integrity, Intentional, and Intrepid, he and the fearless Grey Knights accomplished all tasks assigned by Commander Task Force Six Seven with valor.



“Leading such a dedicated and talented squadron as VP-46 was truly the honor of my professional career. I couldn't be more proud of the men and women of VP-46. Good luck in all of your future endeavors and never forget that we are Grey Knights, forever. Strength and Honor Shipmates!!” – CDR Waddill



CDR Joseph “Glad Hands” Snyder assumed the duties and responsibilities of Executive Officer of VP-46 in June 2020. As the Executive Officer, CDR Snyder oversaw the daily operations of the squadron both before and during the recent SIXTH fleet deployment. He will be assuming command to ensure the Grey Knights are armed and equipped with the experience and expertise required for their upcoming deployment in the spring of 2022.



“It is my high honor to command Patrol Squadron Four Six. The ‘Oldest and Best’ holds significant meaning, especially as we approach our 90th year of service to this Nation on July 1st. Our mission is historic indeed, and is bound by professionalism, servant leadership, dedication, and perseverance. These tenets have carried the Grey Knights through times of war and peace.” Snyder went on to say that “Our legacy is knowing that we serve a purpose greater than ourselves.”



The VP-46 Grey Knights fly the P-8A Poseidon out of Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Washington. They are the oldest Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance Squadron in the Naval Fleet. From the Catalina to the P-2V Neptune to the P-3A Orion to the mighty P-8A Poseidon, the Grey Knights have participated in every major military conflict since its inception. The many successes of VP-46 are a direct result of the outstanding contributions made each and every day by the men and women who execute every mission with pride and stoic professionalism. The Grey Knights of VP-46 continue to preserve their legacy by honoring the past, leading in the present, forging the future in this spirit the Squadron retains its favored moniker, "THE OLDEST AND THE BEST.”

