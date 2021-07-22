Naval Information Warfare Centers Win Three ‘Top Scientists, Engineers’ Awards

Two Naval Information Warfare Center (NIWC) Pacific employees, and a NIWC Atlantic team, were presented with top scientists and engineers of the year awards in a ceremony June 25 at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Carderock Division.



The Assistant Secretary of the Navy (ASN) Research, Development, and Acquisition (RD&A) Dr. Delores M. Etter Top Scientists and Engineers of the Year Awards recognize scientists and engineers who have made significant contributions immediately recognizable by the research, development, acquisition, test and evaluation community, as well as senior leadership within the Department of the Navy.



Dr. Jamie Lukos, a scientist in NIWC Pacific’s cyber/science and technology department, was awarded Emerging Scientist for her success in the human-machine teaming and neuroscience domain and has led multiple research efforts.



Lukos’ contributions include developing novel big data algorithms to assess high-density, dynamic cortical signals, building the next generation of fieldable neuro-technologies. Her efforts are advancing the field of human sensing for future human-machine teaming technologies as they apply to Naval systems.



Dr. Jia-Chi Samuel Chieh, an engineer in NIWC Pacific’s communications and networks department, has provided warfighters with new communication technologies by inventing steerable antenna array topologies, which are interrelated arrangements of constituent parts. He serves as the technical warrant holder for line-of-sight communications.



Chieh receive multiple patent awards for his inventions that enabled solid-state amplifiers to combine power levels previously limited to vacuum tube technology. He also led research projects that developed new topologies for phased array antennas to access low-earth orbit satellites and to use the common data link waveform. In addition to creating these new capabilities, Chieh developed high-frequency antennas and systems for the fleet’s current and emerging ships, equipping warfighters with resilient communications.



“Commanding Officer Capt. Andrew Gainer and I are extremely proud of these accomplishments and the many efforts of Dr. Lukos, Dr. Chieh, and their teams, who have worked hard to deliver the best there is in warfighter capability and readiness,” said NIWC Pacific Executive Director Bill Bonwit.



NIWC Atlantic’s Building Information Modeling (BIM) Team won in the group category for establishing a model-based, digital engineering capability for NIWC Atlantic’s shore information warfare (IW) platforms.



BIM creates a unified, holistic, digital model of the physical command, control, communications, computers, combat systems, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C5ISR) environment that is directly integrated into the facilities model for any shore information warfare (IW) platform. Using BIM in the design, engineering, and planning of an installation allows for a capability to be delivered more rapidly and at lower costs.



“The NIWC Atlantic Building Information Modeling team has transformed the way ashore C5ISR environments are designed and installed,” said NIWC Atlantic Executive Director Peter C. Reddy. “Starting with a vision for more comprehensive system of systems engineering design, this team assembled, trained, and achieved a significant step forward in ashore IW design rigor. Commanding Officer Captain Wesley Sanders and I are very proud of their incredible work – they are extremely deserving of this prestigious award.”



Since November of 2018, BIM has been used on more than 20 multimillion dollar projects across the Naval and DoD enterprise and is being incorporated in all future Command and Operations Center Division taskings.



During the first quarter of Fiscal Year 2020, the BIM team realized savings of $1M, accelerated one project by 12 calendar months, and avoided a three month delay on a project by integrating BIM into their efforts. The team predicts long-term project savings up to 15% for every future effort adopting BIM methodology at inception.



“As the team shepherds designs through the construction and installation process, the opportunities for continued cost avoidance and increased efficiencies are tremendous,” said Reddy. “The end benefit for the Navy and Marine Corps is better capability delivered faster, with less rework and at a significantly lower overall cost.”



NIWC Pacific’s mission is to conduct research, development, engineering, and support of integrated command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, cyber, and space systems across all warfighting domains, and to rapidly prototype, conduct test and evaluation, and provide acquisition, installation, and in-service engineering support.



NIWC Atlantic provides systems engineering and acquisition to deliver information warfare capabilities to the naval, joint and national warfighter through the acquisition, development, integration, production, test, deployment and sustainment of interoperable command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, cyber and information technology capabilities.

