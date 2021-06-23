Naval Support Activity Bahrain Earns DOD Installation Excellence Award

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain is one of five recipients of the 2021 Commander in Chief’s Annual Award for Installation Excellence, which recognizes the outstanding and innovative efforts of the people who operate and maintain U.S. military installations.



NSA Bahrain, U.S. Central Command’s only main operating base, earned the esteemed accolade for providing phenomenal shore support for 31 forward deployed U.S. and coalition warships, enhancing warfighter readiness and lethality against the backdrop of heightened regional tensions with Iran and the COVID-19 pandemic.



"2020 was a challenging year for everyone, and I could not be more proud of the way the Sailors and civilians of NSA Bahrain executed our mission - supporting the Fleet, fighters, and families serving in Bahrain," said Capt. Gregory Smith, the installation’s commander from July 2019-June 2021. “Installations often face unpredictable challenges in pursuit of their mission, from natural disasters and international conflict to community relations. We focused on building a culture where each individual could achieve his or her potential and where everyone was treated like family. The outstanding people of NSA Bahrain responded by exceeding expectations during both routine operations and in crises."



Military installations compete for the award based on their performance in several areas of installation management, including mission support, energy conservation, quality of life and unit morale, environmental stewardship, real property management, safety, health and security, communications, and public relations.



Among NSA Bahrain’s accomplishments, the installation completed the $49 million construction of the Mina Salman pier, growing berthing capacity by 50 percent, and an $18.9 million port security barrier, the longest of its type in the Navy, which was finished in just nine months. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the base’s programs innovated with unprecedented speed to develop safe morale activities for the fighter, provide continuous support for the family and ensure uninterrupted mission operations in service of the Fleet. The installation also continued to serve its important role facilitating strong U.S. relations with the Kingdom of Bahrain.



“NSA Bahrain's success should not be a surprise to anyone," said Rear Adm. Scott Gray, commander of Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central. "Even with the challenges posed by the complex nature of its location, NSA Bahrain regularly provides critical support services to its tenant commands and visiting units. During my previous visits to Bahrain, I have seen firsthand the dedication and hard work demonstrated by our Sailors and civilian employees. NSA Bahrain remains an excellent example of the work we do daily to support the Fleet and joint warfighter mission."



Capt. Bill Lane, who assumed command of the installation in June 2021, shared his appreciation for those serving onboard NSA Bahrain, both in uniform and out. "The achievements over the past year are a credit to this remarkable team. What the Sailors, staff and volunteers onboard the installation are able to accomplish is inspiring," said Capt. Lane. "We are incredibly proud to have the outstanding and innovative efforts of the people serving onboard NSA Bahrain recognized across the Department of Defense."



Recipients of the 2021 Commander in Chief’s Annual Award for Installation Excellence are:



· Naval Support Activity Bahrain, Bahrain



· U.S. Army Garrison Fort Campbell, Kentucky



· Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina



· Royal Air Force Lakenheath, United Kingdom



· Defense Supply Center Richmond, Virginia



Each winning installation will receive a commemorative trophy, flag, and a congratulatory letter from the President.



Commander, Navy Installations Command oversees 53,000 employees located across 70 Navy shore installations in 10 regions around the world and is charged with sustaining the Fleet, enabling the fighter and supporting the family.

