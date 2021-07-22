Commissary implements Click2Go service

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. –

The commissary implemented “Click2Go,” an online shopping and curbside pickup service at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, 2021.



This service allows Department of Defense cardholders to order groceries from their mobile devices or personal computers.



To place a Click2Go order, members must register for an account at https://www.commissaries.com/how-CLICK2GO-works.



Next, members will select their preferred commissary location. Then, they will find their groceries by name or department.



Payment is collected online. Once checkout is complete, shoppers will choose a preferred pickup date and time up to six days in advance.



When picking up groceries, customers must provide identification and the confirmation email they received upon ordering.



There is no minimum order size or minimum dollar amount required. Normally, there is a $4.95 service fee, but it has been waived until further notice.



If items are out of stock, customers may make substitutions by adding notes to the order.



Customers may cancel an order up to four and a half hours prior to the reserved pickup time.



Operating hours are Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

