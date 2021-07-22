Col James Welch assumes command of U.S. Army 2nd Recruiting Brigade

Colonel James Welch assumed command of the U.S. Army 2nd Recruiting Brigade from Colonel Jason Kerr at a ceremony at Big Spring Park in Huntsville today. Welch, an Intelligence officer, previously commanded the Montgomery Recruiting Battalion from 2018 until 2020. He says returning to command the brigade means a lot to him and in his career.

