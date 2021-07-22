Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col James Welch assumes command of U.S. Army 2nd Recruiting Brigade

    HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2021

    Story by David Edwards 

    U.S. Army 2nd Recruiting Brigade

    Colonel James Welch assumed command of the U.S. Army 2nd Recruiting Brigade from Colonel Jason Kerr at a ceremony at Big Spring Park in Huntsville today. Welch, an Intelligence officer, previously commanded the Montgomery Recruiting Battalion from 2018 until 2020. He says returning to command the brigade means a lot to him and in his career.

    Soldier
    Army
    Recruiting

