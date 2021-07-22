Fort McCoy welcomes new garrison deputy commander

Courtesy Photo | Garrison Commander Col. Michael Poss (left) welcomes incoming Garrison Deputy...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Garrison Commander Col. Michael Poss (left) welcomes incoming Garrison Deputy Commander Lt. Col. Chad Maynard to his new office July 9 at Fort McCoy. see less | View Image Page

Fort McCoy welcomed Lt. Col. Chad Maynard to Fort McCoy as the new garrison deputy commander July 6.



Maynard came to Fort McCoy after serving as professor of military science at the University of Akron in Akron, Ohio.



Maynard has a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from Franklin and a Master of Business Administration with a concentration in logistics from Trident University International.



His military education includes basic training, Officer Candidate School (OCS), Advanced Airborne School, Aerial Delivery and Materiels Officer Course, Unit Movement Officer’s Course, Conventional Physical Security Course, Combatives Levels 1 and 2, Quartermaster Captains Career Course, Security Manager’s Course, Support Operations Course, Division Transportation Officer Course, Command and General Staff College, Reserve-Component National Security Course, and Joint and Combined Warfighting School-Hybrid.



Maynard enlisted in the Army in 2002 and completed basic training and OCS at Fort Benning, Ga., before receiving his commission as a second lieutenant in the Quartermaster Corps. He served in the active Army until transitioning to the Army Reserve in April 2006. He was selected for the Active Guard Reserve (AGR) program in December 2009.

His most recent assignments include commander, U.S. Strategic Command Army Reserve Element, Offutt Air Force Base, Neb.; logistics assignment officer, AGR, U.S. Army Human Resource Command, Fort Knox. Ky.; and executive officer, 321st Ordnance Battalion, Charleston, W. Va.



He deployed to Kuwait as a battle captain with the XVIII Airborne Corps in 2004 in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom.



His awards and decorations include a Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal with four Oak Leaf Clusters, Army Commendation Medal with two Oak Leaf Clusters, Army Achievement Medal with three Oak Leaf Clusters, National Defense Ribbon, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Overseas Service Ribbon, Army Service Ribbon, Army Reserve Component Overseas Training Ribbon, Armed Forces Reserve Medal with M device, Parachutist Badge, and Parachute Rigger Badge.



In his position, Maynard will support Fort McCoy’s mission to strengthen Total Force Readiness by serving as a training center, Mobilization Force Generation Installation, and Strategic Support Area. As a Total Force Training Center, which is the installation’s motto, Fort McCoy’s primary responsibility is to support the training and readiness of military personnel and units of all branches and components of America’s armed forces.



(Article prepared by the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office.)