Leading America’s Most Precious Treasure

Photo By USACC PAO | Gen. Paul E. Funk II, Commanding General, U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command...... read more read more Photo By USACC PAO | Gen. Paul E. Funk II, Commanding General, U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC), talks to Cadets from 8th Regiment, Advanced Camp, during their Field Training Exercise (FTX) at Fort Knox, Ky., on July 19, 2021. Besides observing their training, Funk provided mentorship and answered questions from the Cadets during his visit. | Photo by Oscar Fuentes, Cadet Summer Training Public Affairs office. see less | View Image Page

Fort Knox, Ky., — Cadets from 8th Regiment, Advanced Camp, received a motivational boost from Gen. Paul E. Funk II during his visit to their Field Training Exercise (FTX) at AO Wolverine on July 19.

“I was busy writing my OPORD (Operations Order) and I started looking up and I counted one, two, three, four stars on the chest and I was like ‘oh my God, we have a general out here,’” said Cadet Danny Yim, UC Berkeley.

Funk, the commanding general of the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, shared with Cadets a moment of comradery and expressed his gratitude to them for wearing the greatest team jersey of them all: The U.S. Army’s uniform.

During his visit, Funk talked about what future training will look like, provided mentorship to the Cadets and expressed his expectations for the future leaders of the Army.

“You’re going to lead America’s most precious treasure [it’s people,]” Funk said. “You are not authorized to have a bad day.”

After sharing his thoughts with 8th Regiment, Funk answered questions and posed for a few photos with them before visiting a new group of Cadets. Those cadets were members from across all Regiments that attend his alma mater Montana State University.

For these Cadets, the nervousness of meeting a four star general turned into a moment of genuine connection when they learned Funk is the highest ranking military member from their school.

“I can go back to all the people in my platoon right now running missions out on the field and say ‘hey, we have Gen. Funk on our side. He went to Montana State,’” said Cadet Chase David, Montana State University.